Samantha Bernardo breaks silence over controversial Miss Grand International final Q&A answer

MANILA, Philippines — During her "Slam Book" interview, Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo told Philstar.com that her greatest regret was to be absent from her father's side during his untimely demise.

"I experienced the loss of my dad four years ago and I was not here in the Philippines. So every day we called (each other) but it was a sudden death, so I did not have the chance to hug him and that really broke my heart."

That time, Sam was working in Cambodia and there were no direct flights to and from Manila. So when she got the news, she had to travel to Bangkok, where she took a connecting flight to the Philippines. She recalled crying her heart out during her trip home.

This scenario is essayed by lines from Pat Brooke's elegiac ditty "If Tomorrow Never Comes" which goes ". . . Cause I've lost loved ones in my life/ Who never knew how much I love them / Now I live with the regret that my true feelings for them never were revealed . . ."

"That's why in the final Q and A (Question and Answer portion) of Miss Grand International, it really came from my dad! During my interview training sessions with the Kagandahang Flores camp, I remember crying each time my trainers would ask me anything relating to my father. I even told them if they were trying to be mean to me. That's when they told me what if my actual question in the pageant would be about my dad, would I cry in front of the audience. So when I gave my answer to the final question, I was able to contain myself and not cry."

And the final question for the Top 3 read, "If there is only a single dose of vaccine left, to whom will you give it to - to a 15-year-old or a 70-year-old and why?"

Her training truly prepared her to be strong. In fact, Sam said that even before the question was completely read, she already chose to give the remaining vaccine to the 70-year-old in the option.

"My heart goes to senior citizens because my mom is turning (into a) senior citizen. And I've experienced the loss of my dad three years ago and I cannot afford to lose my mom. My heart goes to them because they are the most vulnerable during this time. A 15-year-old has the stamina to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. With proper exercise and healthy living, they can live with it. And we know as well that every citizen here will choose (the one) and never afford to loose their parents."

In Sam's case, everything happened for a reason - from her placements in the two national pageants she joined, to her dad's untimely demise, unto her appointment as Philippine representative to the MGI finals. Everything cohered and went full circle.

