Marian Rivera thanks 'water boy' Dingdong Dantes for Miss Universe all-out support
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 10:50am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Celebrity couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera
Marian Rivera via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Marian Rivera showed her appreciation to husband Dingdong Dantes for the all-out support she received during her journey as a Miss Universe judge. 



In her Instagram account, Marian posted a photo of her and Dingdong. 



“Before this trip ends I’d like to thank the best husband I could ask for — from being my cheerleader to waterboy, thank you for everything that you do for us,” Marian wrote. 



“Thanks for creating memories with me so that we can look back at them together. Love you!” she added. 










Marian was one of the judges in the all-female selection committee including supermodel Adriana Lima, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittinaere, entertainment host Adamari Lopez, entrepreneur-model Lori Harvey, actress Rena Sofer and Bollywood actress Urbashi Rautela.



In the preliminary round of the most prestigious pageant, Dingdong posted on his Instagram account a photo of Marian looking back at her in the judges’ table. 










“I don’t mind being this judge’s Water Boy during tonight’s preliminary event,” Dingdong captioned the post. 



