'Story of my life': Netizens commend Marian Rivera for good job at Miss Universe 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino social media users commended Kapuso actress Marian Rivera for doing a good job at judging the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

Marian was one of the judges in the all-female selection committee including supermodel Adriana Lima, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittinaere, entertainment host Adamari Lopez, entrepreneur-model Lori Harvey, actress Rena Sofer and Bollywood actress Urbashi Rautela.

Marian was also trending during the preliminary competition as she was seen dancing with her co-judge, Bollywood actress Urbashi Rautela, during one of the outtakes for the pageant.

She posted photos of her and Urbashi in her Instagram account, saying that she has a new found friend.

“A lot of laughter and a little bit of dancing with my seatmate and new found friend,” she said.

Filipinos took to their Twitter account to commend Marian as she was trending on Monday for her judging duties in the pageant.

Here are some tweets for Marian:

You made us so proud, Marian. Salamat! pic.twitter.com/CUyRCWHIYh — mark geronimo (@markgeronimo_) December 13, 2021

Si Marian ang koronahan. Sya pinakamaganda! Panalo ang Pilipens! #MissUniversePhilippines2021 — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) December 13, 2021

Marian Rivera's Score sheet:



Swimsuit Round

Miss Philippines: 125/100

Remarks: She exceeded my expectations#70thMissUniverse pic.twitter.com/OrdfIFFLR5 — Martin (@Martinjklro) December 13, 2021

"She's a recording artist and actress from the Philippines... Marian Rivera"



Yes that's right she's a recording artist above many other things. Go tell 'em, Steve! #70thMissUniverse pic.twitter.com/0UZlhzbVtM — Nicol (@nikowl) December 13, 2021

