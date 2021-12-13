
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
'Story of my life': Netizens commend Marian Rivera for good job at Miss Universe 2021
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 13, 2021 | 12:50pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Actress Marian Rivera
Screengrab from Miss Universe via Facebook 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino social media users commended Kapuso actress Marian Rivera for doing a good job at judging the 70th Miss Universe pageant.



Marian was one of the judges in the all-female selection committee including supermodel Adriana Lima, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittinaere, entertainment host Adamari Lopez, entrepreneur-model Lori Harvey, actress Rena Sofer and Bollywood actress Urbashi Rautela.



Marian was also trending during the preliminary competition as she was seen dancing with her co-judge, Bollywood actress Urbashi Rautela, during one of the outtakes for the pageant.  



She posted photos of her and Urbashi in her Instagram account, saying that she has a new found friend.



 










 



“A lot of laughter and a little bit of dancing with my seatmate and new found friend,” she said. 



Filipinos took to their Twitter account to commend Marian as she was trending on Monday for her judging duties in the pageant. 



Here are some tweets for Marian: 






 






 






 






 






 






 






 





 






