Benjamin Alves promises to surprise FANS IN next project

Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
December 15, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Benjamin, the GMA Artist Center talent, has started his lock-in taping for the upcoming legal drama and crime series Artikulo 247, where he plays a man who will try to break the cycle of making bad decisions in life.
Photos from Benjamin Alves’ Instagram account
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Benjamin can practically be tapped for any TV dramas his management, GMA Artist Center, forays into. The University of Guam graduate will gladly take on the role, and inhabit it within the bounds, created by the writers and envisioned by the show runners.



“A dream come true,” replied Benjamin when asked to describe his showbiz-career run in a recent virtual press conference. “It still is, every day. When I get on set, it’s the same feeling I have the first time I went on set as a Kapuso. It’s the same feeling I had when I was young, who wanted to be in front of a camera and play a part.” The actor holds on to it as a source of inspiration to hurdle career challenges and setbacks and to make acting a calling.



“I don’t think it will go away,” said he. “That’s the reason why I’m still here, that’s the reason why I love it (acting).”



Even if Benjamin and fellow actors are working late, with or without the pandemic, they never get tired of it and seem like kids finding joy, moment to moment. “And I hope it never goes away,” added he.



So far, Benjamin enjoyed every role that was thrown at him. If ever he encounters a similar or familiar role, the actor simply challenges himself “to find something new in it,” said he. “Since I’ve been in the industry for nine years, (I try to think like) ‘What else can I see in (the role for me) to present (it) in a new way or to give it a new version?”



This is also Benjamin’s approach in making sure he is always in tip-top shape, acting-wise, and in dealing with complacency. “It’s something I try to avoid,” added he. “(Doing so,) it comes with maturity.” As actors like Benjamin stay long in the business, they learn to appreciate and respect their craft more.



“We just finished the first leg of (it),” Benjamin gave everyone an update on his upcoming legal drama and crime series, Artikulo 247. It also stars Rhian Ramos and Mark Herras. “We’ll be airing in the first quarter of 2022. Maganda yung atake.”



Given the show’s title and description, one expects Benjamin to be the shoo-in for a defense lawyer or a prosecutor role, but he will represent a man who tries to break the cycle of making bad decisions in life.



“For my (character), simula pa lang mabigat na siya,” said he. “He is dependent on drugs. Magulo yung isip (niya), mabigat yung character. But I’m excited to show a different side (of my acting), especially coming from a lighter show like Owe My Love.”



What viewers can look forward to is his character’s road to recovery and backstory, which is a test of the human spirit, aside from the inspired performance of the cast. The Kapuso drama will revolve around the premise, wherein a suspect of a crime could get away through the Article 247. The life of every character will be “affected” by the law at different levels, directly or indirectly, according to the actor.






Asked if his bachelor’s degree in English Literature, the course work of which trains students to read and analyze texts, has helped him in navigating acting and getting into a character’s lived experience, Benjamin, who finished college with summa cum laude distinction, gave a resounding yes.



“I get excited when I read the script,” said he. “I try to find out who is the writer for the episode. That’s how I read the script, (I’m thinking) what’s (his or her) process like in writing. When I read the first scene, I try to visualize the setting, the mood, the theme. (Those are the things) I apply (to my work) from having that degree.”



Like most getting-into-show business stories, Benjamin began his with a vision of making it, but the path was never well-paved.



“I just prayed and I just wished. I’m a product of everyone else believing in me and (good) timing,” recalled he.



Since being an actor was not handed to him on a silver platter, Benjamin values it by trying “to make sure that I’m staying here as long as I can,” and to always be up for the challenge. “(They) really have to be ready,” the actor shared his pieces of advice to newbies, who wish to chase their showbiz dream and make it happen. Aspirants have to be physically and mentally prepared. They should always stay hungry and keep learning, added he.



In the new year, Benjamin will enter the bubble for Artikulo 247 the second time around to continue on the work he has started and perhaps another one for a possible movie.



“I think I’m still in line for a movie, but I can’t just tell (the actors that) I will be working with,” said he. “Hopefully, that comes into fruition in 2022. I think there (are) two films in the works.”



Benjamin shared, too, that he has gotten used to the idea of just going with the flow and enjoying the ride at this time of the pandemic. From his standpoint, Benjamin said that, “I’ve been very blessed to be in a good position,” and his recent contract renewal with GMA is proof to it.



“I’m glad that I can call GMA my home still,” concluded he, who promised to “give something different… surprise them (the people behind his career) and surprise also the viewers.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

