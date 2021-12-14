AJ Raval tired of all the bashing, takes social media detox

The Viva actress plays the lead character in the Vivamax Original sexy romantic comedy Crush Kong Curly, under Vivamax that is set to stream beginning Dec. 17. Photo shows AJ in a scene with her leading man Wilbert Ross.

AJ Raval said she has no idea about the news that she’s one of YouTube’s top breakout creators in the Philippines. She’s also clueless that her name landed the third spot on the country’s list of most-searched female personalities on Google this year.

This is because AJ has decided to go on social media detox.

“I’m happy and thankful for being included (in the list) but honestly, wala po akong balita sa social media. I only learned all of these from you,” began AJ during the virtual media call for her latest Vivamax starrer titled Crush Kong Curly, opposite Wilbert Ross. And while she appeared “active” on social media, AJ said she’s not the one but her administrator who’s handling her accounts.

Although she never made her departure official, the actress’ move stemmed from taking much heat from netizens after recently getting involved in controversies.

“Meron mang pong galit sa akin, meron rin pong natutuwa kaya sobrang grateful at thankful ako sa mga boss (Viva execs) for the trust at lalo na sa mga fans na sumuporta sa akin,” she added.

Even if there are some quarters who have misconceptions about her, AJ has chosen to remain silent.

“Tungkol sa mga nangyayari ngayon siguro po na-mi-misinterpret nila at naiintindihan ko rin po yung mga tao. Na-pi-feed po sila ng mga lumalabas sa social media kahit di po totoo, pinapaniwalaan po nila. Lumaki po ako sa pamilya ng mga lalaki, so one of the boys po talaga ko — barkada ko mga lalaki, mga kapatid ko halos lahat lalaki na kasabay ko pong lumaki, so sa part po na ‘yan, parang tine-take na negative ng mga tao.”

However, the sexy Viva talent didn’t expect to become controversial this early in her career and the nasty talks hurled against her caused her to suffer from mental breakdown.

“I am tired of the bashings. I am even receiving death threats,” said she. “There are so many people who are mad at me. Yes, I admit I’m affected by what’s happening, but as days went by, I realized that no matter how hard I’d try to explain, not everyone would understand my situation.”

“Whatever some people are thinking about me, I’ll just let them,” added she. “Some will still choose to twist the facts, so I’d rather not prove myself to them anymore. I know my worth and that’s the most important. Ayoko na umabot sa point na hindi ako makatulog o makakain because of the bashings.”

According to AJ, her character in Crush Kong Curly shares some similarities with her. “We’re both into streaming because before, I also wear costumes in game streaming, pero hindi po ako nagpapa-sexy sa mga streaming.”

In the movie, AJ is Elle, once a bullied ugly duckling and now the hottest celebrity vlogger in the country. She believes that sex is power and she knows how to use it well – be it in public or private shows. She will do anything for her family. She works hard to be able to build their dream home.

But her grandmother doesn’t know what she does for a living. Elle’s friends are supportive of her, no matter how wild she gets. Her first love broke her heart, but she’s not afraid to fall in love again. And while she waits for “the one,” she will just keep opening her legs. And that’s exactly how Peter (Wilbert) finds her – legs wide open, lying on the floor, clad in skimpy dress.

Peter is an architect who just moved into Elle’s neighborhood. The two get to know each other until and eventually fall in love.

“Gusto ko po sa lalaki first is masipag, mabait at marespeto,” said AJ of the qualities that will make her fall in love with a man.

The romantic comedy movie, directed by GB Sampedro and written by Conn Escobar, might once again have people talking, especially with the sexy scenes of AJ and Wilbert, but before tongues start wagging, direk GB said all the scenes were done in good taste.

Prior to the shoot, the director had several discussions with AJ and Wilbert about their acting approach to the scenes. She revealed that they also underwent acting workshops.

Asked what she can tell people who might judge her after watching the movie, AJ replied, “Sa sitwasyon ko po, siguro deadma na lang to those who love to judge. We have no right to judge anyone since we do not know what’s really going on. Hindi po natin alam bakit nangyayari ang ganung bagay. So, I’ll try not to get affected.”

(Stream and enjoy Crush Kong Curly on Vivamax beginning Dec. 17. Go to web.vivamax.net or download the app and subscribe via Google Play Store and app store.)