
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
PRM promotes the rights of recording artists and companies
                        

                           
Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
December 10, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
PRM promotes the rights of recording artists and companies
Philippines Recorded Music Rights Inc. (PRM) head of licensing Peewee Apostol: The organization represents its members and assures that the latter’s public performance rights are respected and recognized.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Music practically reflects everyone’s musings about and moments in life. Like a film score, this form of art is a preferred company of most. Its ubiquity is undeniable.



When one decides to spend an overnight stay at a boutique hotel or grab a quick bite at a neighborhood café, one is usually welcomed by piped music. It creates a relaxed and homey ambiance that customers get to enjoy.



When one tunes into a TV or radio program, one encounters music that evokes emotions to further understand the narrative or pay attention to the news.



Music has become a part of public and broadcast performance or activity. From it, the organization and combination of sounds, emerges the tunes, or sound recordings as others may put it, that are a product of different minds. The latter’s musical creativity and contributions must be recognized and respected.



Songs are being played in establishments and heard by the public. Then business owners must secure the music license to use them.



To shed light on this is Philippines Recorded Music Rights, Inc. (PRM), a non-stock, non-profit, joint music licensing organization.



Its head of licensing Peewee Apostol, in a recent virtual interview, began the conversation by sharing this common scenario: When listeners hear a sound recording on the radio, what they must know is, there are creative individuals who have properties in and rights over specific aspects of the recorded music.



They are the composer, lyricist and publisher, who are represented by the Filipino Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers or FILSCAP. The organization looks after these creative people’s public performance rights and collects remuneration or royalties on their behalf. The composer, lyricist and publisher form the first half of the sound recording work. The lyricist is also called the author, while the publisher means music publisher.



The recording company (producer) and artist (performer), on the other hand, make up the other half of sound recording, said Peewee. “At the same level, they have the same public performance rights like those of composers, lyricists and publishers,” added he. PRM will take care of the recording company and artist’s rights.



Within the music recording industry, FILSCAP and PRM promote and protect their members’ rights, which are guaranteed by the Intellectual Property Code. Both are separate collective management organizations, accredited by the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines. There are other organizations that also represent the public performance rights of other creatives that constitute the recording music industry.



“They have strength in numbers,” shared Peewee about the value for creatives to be part of organizations like PRM. “They have the leverage to approach, for example, the music users and tell them, ‘Please, if you will be using our music properties, you have to pay us the license fee.’ Kasi kung individually nilang gagawin yun, mahihirapan sila to approach every music user in the Philippines and abroad.”



Those holders of rights, the recording companies and artists, who wish to become members of PRM, must sign a membership agreement with the organization for the latter to represent their rights, said Peewee. As of now, the members of PRM are limited to the major recording companies like Universal Music-MCA Universal, Warner Music and Sony Music. They all collectively control 70 percent of all music being played in the Philippines, added Peewee. When recording companies sign the agreement with PRM, he said that they are also bringing their artists in the agreement.



Asked how PRM defines a producer and performer or draws the demarcation line between them, according to its website, “a producer is the one who takes on the financial responsibility of recording a song.” Thus, the producer owns the original sound recording or the master tapes. Performer, on the other hand, refers to the artist “who participated in the actual sound recording.” A performer can be a band musician, choir member, conductor, singer, session musician and orchestra member.



Given its functions, PRM approaches music users in the country such as “hotels, restaurants, music lounges, transportation and broadcast, cable and radio, all of these that use music. We will have to approach them and tell them that right now we are representing the three majors (the major recording companies) and their music properties,” said Peewee, whose organization is willing to engage the public in talks that will further explain what PRM stands for.



Without a doubt, educating music users about intellectual property and music rights is a daunting task on the part of organizations like PRM. In time, however, the public will understand and appreciate the rationale behind it. That’s why PRM commits itself to craft more information and educational campaigns to achieve this.



The PRM board is divided into two groups that represent the recording companies and artists. Its focus is the promotion and protection of the creatives’ public performance rights in recorded music.



(For details, visit https://www.prmphils.com/membership.)


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MUSIC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Tracy Maureen Perez in the running to win Miss World 2021 via fast track challenges
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Tracy Maureen Perez in the running to win Miss World 2021 via fast track challenges


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
With just a week left to the final show, the Miss World 2021 has rolled out most of its fast track challenges, the most recent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Getting to know the man behind Netflix&rsquo;s No. 1 film of all time
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Getting to know the man behind Netflix’s No. 1 film of all time


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Rawson Marshall Thurber’s plan to make a family-friendly action film “where nobody dies” worked. Red Notice,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Andi Eigenmann thanks Nadine Lustre for volunteering in Ellie's SEA patrol group
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Andi Eigenmann thanks Nadine Lustre for volunteering in Ellie's SEA patrol group


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress Andi Eigenmann thanked Nadine Lustre for volunteering in her daughter Ellie’s Siargao Environmental Awareness...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kyle Echarri: No regrets, just lessons learned after PBB
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kyle Echarri: No regrets, just lessons learned after PBB


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kyle Echarri said he was happy with his stay inside the Pinoy Big Brother house because it was an opportunity to show who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Who is Angelica Panganiban when no one is watching?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Who is Angelica Panganiban when no one is watching?


                              

                                                                  By Boy Abunda |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
I had an interesting conversation with Angelica Panganiban on Who Are You When No One Is Watching on The Boy Abunda Talk Channel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Abby on rekindled romance with Jomari: &lsquo;This is it for me!&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Abby on rekindled romance with Jomari: ‘This is it for me!’


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Abby Viduya didn’t expect to reconnect and rekindle her romance with teenage sweetheart Jomari Yllana.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Belle Mariano hits all the right notes in Daylight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belle Mariano hits all the right notes in Daylight


                              

                                                                  By Bot Glorioso |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Belle Mariano wowed both her fans and music enthusiasts at the recently-held live listening party for her debut album titled...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 VisMin artists ready to make their music known
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
VisMin artists ready to make their music known


                              

                                                                  By Leah C. Salterio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
There are a number of artists from the Visayas and Mindanao region who are undoubtedly talented. Yet, they are not given the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Beatrice Luigi Gomez ready for Miss Universe 2021 preliminaries; here's how to vote
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Beatrice Luigi Gomez ready for Miss Universe 2021 preliminaries; here's how to vote


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philstar.com learned from Bea's Aces & Queens trainers that she packed three Francis Libiran creations for the pageant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Squid Game,' Alec Baldwin among top Google searches for 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Squid Game,' Alec Baldwin among top Google searches for 2021


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Google shared its most popular search terms in 2021.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with