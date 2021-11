Marcoleta slammed for placing political ads on ABS-CBN after pushing for network's shutdown

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya writer Jerry Gracio called out senatorial candidate Rodante Marcoleta for placing an ad on ABS-CBN after Marcoleta pushed for the non-renewal of the network's franchise.

In his Twitter account, the ABS-CBN writer, who is also gunning for a congress seat under Kapamilya Partylist, questioned Marcoleta’s ad placement on ABS-CBN's cable platform, Kapamilya Channel.

“Akala ko ba may nilabag na batas ang Kapamilya network kaya ipinasara nina Marcoleta. Ba't may pa-ad siya?” Gracio wrote.

“Ipinasara nila ang network, pero nasa Kapamilya Channel. Kapamilya, huwag ninyong iboboto ang mga politiko na makakapal ang mukha,” he wrote in another tweet.

Akala ko ba may nilabag na batas ang Kapamilya network kaya ipinasara nina Marcoleta. Ba't may pa-ad siya? — Jerry B. Grácio (@JerryGracio) November 22, 2021

Ipinasara nila ang network, pero nasa Kapamilya Channel. Kapamilya, huwag ninyong iboboto ang mga politiko na makakapal ang mukha. — Jerry B. Grácio (@JerryGracio) November 22, 2021

Twitter users also criticized Marcoleta for his actions.

SOBRANG NAKAKAIRITA



I will never forget how this man-child bullied ABS-CBN every chance he got. https://t.co/MRliKjVUg8 — Justin Dizon #LeniKiko2022 (@iamjustindizon) November 22, 2021

This only proves na ina-acknowledge talaga ni Marcoleta na malaki talaga ang reach ng ABS-CBN maski with or without the franchise. — ??? (@johnnraymundo) November 23, 2021

Bullshit about you're making a shutdown for ABS-CBN last year Mr. Marcoleta what thinking about you airing on Kapamilya Channel because how very-very I'm angry I don't really like you you know if I want to challenge you shut up ???????????????? — Rainier ????????? #LabanLeni2022 ???? (@iamrainierg23) November 22, 2021

Irony of the day:



A Marcoleta advertisement in ABS-CBN — Norms???? (@nafdeguzman) November 22, 2021