
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Mariah has a new Christmas single
                        

                           
SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil - The Philippine Star
November 16, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Mariah has a new Christmas single
Mariah Carey has recently come up with Fall in Love at Christmas, an R&B jam that features singers Khalid and Kirk Franklin. It was released together with a video that Mariah directed herself. The film is filled with Christmas cheer and includes appearances by Mariah’s beautiful twins Monroe and Moroccan. The song has a sweet, easy vibe.
                        

                        
With over 16 million copies sold and 180 million streams of the single, All I Want for Christmas is You, Mariah Carey is definitely the Queen of Christmas. So, it is big news when she comes up with a new Christmas song.



Titled Fall in Love at Christmas, the single is an R&B jam that features singers Khalid and Kirk Franklin. It was released together with a video that Mariah directed herself. The film is filled with Christmas cheer and includes appearances by Mariah’s beautiful twins Monroe and Moroccan. The song has a sweet, easy vibe. Mariah’s singing is at its best and I must say Khalid has the pipes too.



Given the way she sells records, whatever she comes out with has the makings of another hit that will sell by the millions. But this new single is extra important. It is about Christmas and Mariah makes the Yuletide Holidays very special.



This all started when the album Merry Christmas was released late in October in 1994. It was Mariah’s first Yuletide set and really a regular move for an artist who has made a mark as a hitmaker. They must do a Christmas album to cap the year when they first peaked. Mariah did and much was made of Merry Christmas because she was then at the top of the charts, thanks to the album Music Box with the songs Hero and Dreamlover.



Merry Christmas had the usual stuff, made special, of course, by Mariah’s ultra-wide vocal range, think five octaves, and her trademark use of her incredible whistle register. The line-up included traditional carols, Joy to the World; Hark the Herald Angels Sing; O Holy Night, Silent Night; a gospel classic Jesus, Oh What a Wonderful Child; pop carols like Santa Claus is Coming to Town and Christmas Baby (Please Come Home).



Then there were the new originals, all co-written by Mariah. These were the beautiful melancholy ballad, Miss You Most at Christmastime, a soaring inspirational, Jesus Born on this Day and the up-tempo love song, All I Want for Christmas is You that she composed with her favorite producer Walter Afanasieff and which became the carrier single of the album.



That was an easy choice. The song had all the makings of a big hit from the onset. It had an infectious beat with a simple melody that was easily danceable. It had a theme to match that everybody could instantly relate to.  All you, guys, out there, there was surely a time when that somebody you love was the present you wanted for Christmas.






Best of all, although it is difficult or even impossible to sing like Mariah, All I Want for Christmas is You was surprisingly easy to sing. Everybody, even kids can sing the song. No wonder it became so popular. Just think, was there ever a Christmas party during these past 25 years or more where this song was not played?



The biggest selling Holiday song of all time is White Christmas, which dates back to 1942 when the great Iving Berlin composed it for the movie Holiday Inn, where it was sung by Bing Crosby in the movie Holiday Inn. It won the Academy Award for Best Song in 1942. It is also the most recorded Christmas song has since then been covered by other singers, 500 times.



Who would have thought that after all those years at the top, All I Want for Christmas is You is now a big threat to White Christmas to become the new No. 1 Christmas song of all time? And that there will come along a Queen of Christmas in the person of Mariah Carey.



Well, the queen has a new Christmas song that will surely make the charts. It is not as infectious as All I Want for Christmas is You but it is a lovely tune everybody should add to their Holiday playlists.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MARIAH CAREY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Wala na kame': Alodia Gosiengfiao confirms split, unfollows Wil Dasovich on IG
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Wala na kame': Alodia Gosiengfiao confirms split, unfollows Wil Dasovich on IG


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gaming and cosplay sensation Alodia Gosiengfiao confirmed that she and YouTube star Wil Dasovich have broken up.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Enchong Dee slapped with P1B cyber libel case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Enchong Dee slapped with P1B cyber libel case


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Drivers United for Mass Progress and Equal Rights (DUMPER) Representative Claudine Diana Bautista-Lim filed a P1-billion cyber...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former ANC anchor takes on one-woman &lsquo;crafts show&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former ANC anchor takes on one-woman ‘crafts show’


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Eliza Romualdez Valtos and I have been friends since she was an ANC news anchor in the ‘90s. She is now a wife and mother...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mr. and Mrs. Ramsay: Derek emotional in wedding with Ellen Adarna in Bataan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mr. and Mrs. Ramsay: Derek emotional in wedding with Ellen Adarna in Bataan


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay tied the knot in a luxurious mountain resort in Bataan today.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ellen Adarna's mom slept with daughter, Derek Ramsay in their wedding night
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ellen Adarna's mom slept with daughter, Derek Ramsay in their wedding night


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Model-actress Ellen Adarna revealed that her mom Meriam slept with her and husband Derek Ramsay in their wedding night.&...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Inside Coldplay&rsquo;s imaginary universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inside Coldplay’s imaginary universe


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Coldplay takes us to a voyage across the cosmos in their new album Music Of The Spheres.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Heart not leaving acting, just exploring creativity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Heart not leaving acting, just exploring creativity


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Heart Evangelista remains connected with acting as her work in I Left My Heart in Sorsogon will show starting tonight.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marvel projects highlight Disney+ slate for 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marvel projects highlight Disney+ slate for 2022


                              

                                                                  By Kristofer Purnell |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With Disney+ further expanding their Asian market by launching in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan, it is highly anticipated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 M&aring;neskin: Rock music is coming back!
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Måneskin: Rock music is coming back!


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Måneskin believes that rock music is coming back.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Where goes Marvel in the multiverse  Blitz review
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Where goes Marvel in the multiverse  Blitz review


                              

                                                                  By Juaniyo Arcellana |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Word has it that a new Marvel movie is heading our way, The Eternals, representing a fine cross-section of superheroes never...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with