
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Rey Valera: ‘There is no superstar complex in Sing Galing’
                        

                           
MJ Marflori - The Philippine Star
November 6, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Rey Valera: âThere is no superstar complex in Sing Galingâ
The Sing Galing host has helped create the TV5 Christmas station ID, Atin Ang Pasko
STAR /  File
                        

                        
For the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Rey Valera, there isn’t any arrogant bone in his body. It was a breath of fresh air talking to one of our music greats and yet it felt as if he was the one more new in the industry.



What was funny was when we spoke to him fresh from his Balesin getaway with Sing Galing co-hosts Randy Santiago and Ronnie Liang, he was quick to explain, “Hindi ako mapapapunta sa pang mayaman na lugar na ganoon. Pero ma-boka talaga si pareng Randy. Noong una nga sinasabi niya X-deal at sagot na nila lahat pero sabi ko nga, huwag niyo ako palakpakan, bayaran niyo na lang ako! Hahaha!” That expensive getaway was well-deserved, said Rey, as it was an early celebration of sorts for the Sing Galing family.



Just this month, a new nomination came out for Sing Galing at the Asian TV Awards for Best Adaptation of an existing format, a second nomination after the show was launched in the second quarter of the year.



Both Sing Galing weekday and Singlebrity Saturday editions are peaking with their ratings as well. Rey shared, “Wala kasing superstar sa amin. Wala ring pa-superstar. Lahat kami pantay, pantay. Bigayan kami. Kaya okay talaga ang samahan namin.”



Apart from that, he just helped create the TV5 Christmas station ID, Atin Ang Pasko. “It’s my first time to write for a network, would you believe?” Rey said. “But what makes this different is that we made the lyrics for the viewers of the network and the network per se. Usually kasi sa ibang istasyon, ginagawa yung kanta para sa star na kakanta. Dito hindi. Ang tao ang star at bida, malinaw ang direksyon ng kanta at madaling kantahin.”



Sing Galing airs Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:15 p.m. on TV5 and the Singlebrity Saturdays at 6 p.m.



Miss Intercontinental Cindy Obeñita’s fighting spirit



Usually, when I meet beauty queens, even though they had undergone rigorous trainings to get the crown and title, they still aren’t on their maximum when it comes to confidence and self-assurance. This was clearly not the case for Cinderella Faye “Cindy” Obeñita.



Even before the Binibining Pilipinas coronation this year, the organization sent her to guest in one of my programs, Sa Totoo Lang. She was full of confidence in promoting the national pageant as if she was already one of the crowned winners. That was the first time I virtually met her.



I have been covering beauty pageants for a little more than a decade and have witnessed thousands of girls vying for the crown. I was impressed by how she presented herself as if she already belonged. The Bb. Pilipinas pageant was the next day and, lo and behold, the Cagayan de Oro native finished as a wild card in the competition but it was clear that did not make her flinch a bit. By the end of October, she won for the country its second Miss Intercontinental crown, following Karen Gallman’s 2018 win.



We had the pleasure to have the first interview with our Miss Intercontinental and she believed that besides her hard work, fate had it for her.



“Preparation is really half of your victory,” she said. “The other 50 percent of it is really luck. I was really thankful that luck was really on my side. It was meant to be.”



We spoke to Cindy two days ago while she was in quarantine in Cebu. To make it to the Philippines, Cindy had so many redirected flights just to get to us here, even joking about the uncanny semblance of her journey to the crown with that of her flight home.



“Siguro ang hugot ko lang talaga is, for me, victory is possible for those people who don’t use to stop fighting,” she said. “Whatever challenges you face, be it financial, emotional, physical or mental, no matter what it is, you don’t give up easily. You have to surround yourself with people that will help you along the way and that’s what I did. That’s what I’m doing right now.”



Yes, her boyfriend was there with her along the way. Cindy said he served as her cheerleader and lucky charm. “Malaking bagay na may sumisigaw ng Pilipinas,” shared she, whose fighting spirit was also boosted by her family that was constantly with her in spirit even though the pageant aired at 3 a.m., Philippine time.



“I haven’t seen my family in over a year but I’m so happy and touched by their support,” said she. “I cannot wait to see them when I get out of quarantine. I felt their presence.”



Now, Cindy is gearing up for some homecoming festivities in Manila and in her province after she ends her quarantine tomorrow. She is still waiting for her contract with Miss Intercontinental as well. Even though we are still in a pandemic, she vows not to have a virtual beauty queen reign. “We make sure na magiging physical activity ang gagawin natin,”she said. “We will go to Africa, Asia, Europe, North and South America, especially na marami tayong green list countries. I will continue to spread my advocacy, which is cervical cancer awareness.”



Since it’s the political season yet again in the Philippines, we asked Cindy if she would be a “politically outspoken” beauty queen. She answered that she wouldn’t name names and would pretty much want to be out of the hot water but here is her stand.



“We need to be aware of the current issues happening in the country and you need to make a stand,” said she. “Actually, I made a stand already on what leaders we should choose for the coming elections. I did not say the names but qualities. Do a background check!”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      OPM
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Loisa Andalio turns emotional for hardship as unemployed breadwinner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Loisa Andalio turns emotional for hardship as unemployed breadwinner


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Loisa Andalio turned emotional upon opening up on her hardship as breadwinner during this pandemic.&nb...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lovi Poe shares behind-the-scenes snaps of Hollywood movie
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lovi Poe shares behind-the-scenes snaps of Hollywood movie


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the on-going shooting of her Hollywood film “The...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez ready for a baby
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez ready for a baby


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso newlywed couple Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez revealed that they are now ready to be parents. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JK Labajo slams Cristy Fermin over 'magbalot ka' comment on Nadine Lustre
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JK Labajo slams Cristy Fermin over 'magbalot ka' comment on Nadine Lustre


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Singer JK Labajo criticized veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin for her comment on Nadine Lustre. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Maureen Montagne wins Miss Globe 2021 pre-pageant challenges
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Maureen Montagne wins Miss Globe 2021 pre-pageant challenges


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne won two second top spots in both the Head to Head challenge and swimsuit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Maris Racal does Philippine version of Disney princess anthem
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maris Racal does Philippine version of Disney princess anthem


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Maris Racal was selected to sing Simulan, the Filipino version of the Disney anthem Starting Now for the year-long Ultimate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 One Mindanao empowers local communities through news  Jerrt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
One Mindanao empowers local communities through news  Jerrt


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
GMA continues to find ways to get a clear picture of what’s going on in the regions.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Body goals': Philippines' Maureen Montagne sizzles in Miss Globe 2021 national costume
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Body goals': Philippines' Maureen Montagne sizzles in Miss Globe 2021 national costume


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
With major pageants on the upswing, smaller platforms have joined the foray with their respective competitions - making November,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manny Pacquiao says Jinkee will not follow Imelda Marcos footsteps
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manny Pacquiao says Jinkee will not follow Imelda Marcos footsteps


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao assured Filipinos that his wife Jinkee Pacquaio will not follow Imelda Marcos’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Noli de Castro returns to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo after Senate back out
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Noli de Castro returns to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo after Senate back out


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
After withdrawing from his senatorial bid, veteran broadcaster Noli de Castro is set to make his "TeleRadyo" comeback on November...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with