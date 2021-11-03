
































































 




   

   









Catriona Gray, Hannah Arnold recognized as 2021 outstanding Fil-Aussies
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 3, 2021 | 5:05pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
The Filipino Communities Council of Australia (FILCCA) also recognized Gray's efforts as Philippines' National Commission for Culture and the Arts Ambassador for the Arts, and as ambassador for indigenous handicrafts of the Philippines' Department of Trade and Industry.
BPCI / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray received the 2021 Philippine-Australian of the Year Award for her achievements in pageantry, her advocacy on women’s rights, her passion to help impoverished children, and her outstanding representation of Philippine culture. 



The Filipino Communities Council of Australia (FILCCA) also recognized Gray's efforts as Philippines' National Commission for Culture and the Arts Ambassador for the Arts, and as ambassador for indigenous handicrafts of the Philippines' Department of Trade and Industry.



Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold is also among the recipients of the 2021 FILCCA National Awards. 



Hannah has been awarded the 2021 Youth Achievement Award for her efforts to advocate education and the importance of science and technology. Her recent engagement with the Philippines’ Department of Science and Technology and her drive to motivate more Filipino scientists were also recognized by the award-giving body.



 










 



The two Binibining Pilipinas queens were recognized in a virtual event held last October 20 in line with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Philippine-Australian diplomatic relations.



The awards were given annually by FILCCA, the national umbrella organization of Filipino community councils in various states in Australia, to outstanding Filipino-Australian citizens who have made outstanding contributions to the overseas community.



 










 



“We are shining a spotlight on some amazing individuals and organizations who have excelled in sports, music, health, education and training, the sciences, entrepreneurship and absolutely in our communities,” Philippine Ambassador to Australia Her Excellency Helen De La Vega said.



The 2021 FILCCA National Awards virtual ceremony was led by De La Vega, select Australian politicians, FILCCA officers and Filipino community leaders.



RELATED: Catriona Gray never thought of raising any other flag but The Philippines

 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

