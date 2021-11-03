
































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
Over 100 content creators gather for big influencer event for benefit of 1K students
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 3, 2021 | 3:47pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Over 100 content creators gather for big influencer event for benefit of 1K students
Now on its fourth year, the BaiCon InFest made a major throwback to the 2000s era. 
BaiCon InFest / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Content creators from around the country gathered for the biggest influencer event, BaiCon InFest, last October 30 and 31.



Now on its fourth year, the BaiCon InFest made a major throwback on the 2000s era. The event was created to provide a platform for fans and aspiring influencers to see their favorite creators perform, educate and even get awarded.



Content creators who joined the event included AC Bonifacio, Kween Yasmin Asistido, Dimples Romana and her husband Boyet Ahmee, Dr. Kilimanguru, Kimpoy Feliciano, Angie “Anghet” Cayetano, Mikey Bustos, Gino Quillamor, Bogart D’Explorer, Medyo Maldito, Snake Princess, Kean Cipriano from the band Callalily, Ramon Bautista, Jen Barangan, Jae Miranda, Ady Cots, Mayonnaise, Xavier Gonzales Solis and Erwan Heussaff. 



Completing the creators were Mark del Rosario, Renz David, Ian Mauricio, Kit Digno, Dr. Dex Mallari, Dr. Zeke Albaria, Ninong Ry, Alem Garcia, Phillip Te Hernandez (Davao Conyo), Malaya Macaraeg, Kim Charlie Cruz, Gandang Morenx, Chinky Enopia, Deedee Villegas, Clare Inso, Chezka Carandang, Inka Magnaye, Dom Guyot, Justine Luzares, Maggiekarp, Amara, Blink, Nikkinikki, and many more. 



 






 



The event can still be accessed through BaiCon InFest’s Facebook, TikTok and Kumu pages, according to Bea Alfar Evardone, Production Head and Creative Lead of the event.



“We believe in the power of the internet - it has many benefits but it can also be an avenue for negativity. From the spread of fake news, the practice of the cancel culture to online exploitation, many netizens can fall prey to this internet negativity. But if there’s one thing more powerful than the internet, it’s influence. This is why BaiCon InFest fuels creators and influencers to be the champions against internet negativity,” Evardone said. 



The event included sessions where creators and influencers educate the audience about using the Internet responsibly. Educational skits and talks also fill up the whole event.



To further amplify the message on the responsible use of the Internet, the event also serves as a fundraiser. While the event may be accessed for free, audiences are encouraged to make donations to the #CreatorsUnitedPH, a cause that aims to provide 1,000 students who go to school in mountain barangays across the country with digital media literacy workbooks. 



BaiCon InFest is an event organized by the Republiq Group of Companies (RGC), VisMin’s largest digital agency, in partnership with the Creator and Influencer Council of the Philippines, an organization that aims to elevate the standards of content creation and influencer marketing in the country.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

