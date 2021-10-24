
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Viral Scandal remindsviewers to think before they click
                        

                           
Bot  Glorioso - The Philippine Star
October 24, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Viral Scandal remindsviewers to think before they click
Dimples Romana  is Kakay Sikat, the OFW mom of Charlie Dizon’s Rica. 
Dimples’ Instagram
                        

                        
While social media can be fun and a great way to communicate with friends, it can be risky as well. This is the premise of the upcoming Kapamilya drama series Viral Scandal, which tackles the harassment and embarrassment social media can cause once it becomes a tool for a wrong purpose.



In fact, the statement shirts worn by the cast members and directors during the recent virtual media con were fitting reminders to never judge so easily. Printed on them were such phrases as “Hindi lahat ng viral ay totoo,” “Know your facts,” and “No to fake news.”



Based on the teaser, Viral Scandal revolves around amiable, young Rica (portrayed by Charlie Dizon) who becomes the subject of a viral video after one of her “friends” uploaded a video clip of her dancing wildly inside a bar while being intoxicated. As it spreads like wildfire, Rica suffers from mental distress.



Apart from the scandal, the series also touches on family, love, politics and mental health that many viewers can relate to. Creative manager Arah Badayos said that these matters are part of the issues that modern society is dealing with every day.



“It comes from one premise pero maraming mata-tackle na issues. So, hopefully, the show’s message will resonate with the audience (and that is) to think before they click, to not so easily judge people and issues that they read online, and to retain humanity and kindness even though it’s easy to be brave because of the anonymity that social media offers,” said Arah.



Director Dado Lumibao stressed that Viral Scandal also tackles women’s issues and pointed out how the female characters depict the types of women.



“Ipinapakita dito ‘yung issues ng kababaihan and how they are being treated by the society. In the end, naipaglalaban nila (ang) karapatan nila at dignidad na meron sila. Every female character here symbolizes a value. Iba-ibang klase ng babae ang makikita natin dito,” he shared.



Director Froy Allan Leonardo, on the other hand, said the show will tell how trending videos started. “That’s the time before social media becomes popular. Sa tsismis, mga bulung-bulungan nag-ugat yan pero naging hi-tech lang.”



Charlie’s Rica becomes the subject of bulung-bulungan caused by the sensitive video. According to Charlie, one of the biggest challenges of her role is to portray the pain caused by an unfair judgment on a person. “Kaya po bago mag-start ‘yung show (taping) talaga pong hinimay ko ‘yung character ko kasi sobrang mag-kaiba kami ni Rica at kailangan kong ma-relate sa akin ‘yung emosyon n’ya.”



Dimples Romana, who portrays Rica’s mom Kakay, said the series will show how a family becomes more united when dealing with issues that involve any of its members.



“Coming from my character and also my being a mother in real life, when you already have a family (of your own), you’ll realize that you are heavily affected by anything that any member of your family will go through,” said she. “So, you get hurt whatever people will say against your family and I think more than ever now we know that we have felt the pros and cons of social media. Magandang mapag-usapan natin ano ang epekto matapos mailabas ang kahit anong viral.”



“Whether it’s good or bad, sino ang apektado? Sino ang nasisiyahan? Sino ang nagbebenepisyo? Sino ang nasasaktan at gaano katagal ang epekto nito?” added she.



The actress stressed the importance of being mindful about the feelings of others “because usually we just swipe, share and comment then tapos na. But in Viral Scandal, it will show exactly how it is on both sides — sa mga taong nag-bibigay ng opinion at sa mga taong sumasalo nito.”



Ria, who plays Rica’s legal counsel, added that the RCD Narratives-produced series also touches on the problems in the justice system as well as fake news.



“I think it also touches on the play of power in our justice system and the social constructs that we try to break away from, especially the dangers of social media and fake news,” she remarked.



Viral Scandal also stars Jake Cuenca, Joshua Garcia, Maxene Magalona, Gian Magdangal, Jameson Blake, Markus Paterson, Vance Larena, Karina Bautista, Aljon Mendoza, Miko Raval, Louise Abuel, Aya Fernandez and Kaila Estrada. It will begin streaming on Nov. 15 via Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC and A2Z Channel.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DIMPLES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Pacquiao aide hits back at Annabelle Rama
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Pacquiao aide hits back at Annabelle Rama


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s former associate Jayke Joson responded to Annabelle Rama's Twitter rant yesterday, calling the talent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After calling her 'liar,' Annabelle Rama fires back at Pacquiao's ex-aide
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After calling her 'liar,' Annabelle Rama fires back at Pacquiao's ex-aide


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Talent manager Annabelle Rama fired back at Sen. Manny Pacquiao's former aide Jayke Joson for calling her a “liar....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Mahiya naman kayo': Kylie Padilla calls out Cristy Fermin over Aljur Abrenica issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Mahiya naman kayo': Kylie Padilla calls out Cristy Fermin over Aljur Abrenica issue


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla called out veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin after Cristy alleged that Kylie was always...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Joshua Garcia reacts to Ivana Alawi's 'crush' admission
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Joshua Garcia reacts to Ivana Alawi's 'crush' admission


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia reacted to Ivana Alawi’s admission that she has a crush on him.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Stop your lies&rsquo;: Cousin defends Kylie, Robin Padilla vs Aljur Abrenica
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Stop your lies’: Cousin defends Kylie, Robin Padilla vs Aljur Abrenica


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Princess Paulino, believed to be the cousin of actress Kylie Padilla, lashed out against Kylie’s ex-husband, Aljur Abrenica,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinoys making waves abroad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pinoys making waves abroad


                              

                                                                  By MJ Marfori |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Fortune favors the bold and hardworking! That is clearly the case of our kababayan Leo Consul, who is a lead star in Indonesia’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anti-drug war 'Aswang' is 1st docu to win Gawad Urian Best Film
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anti-drug war 'Aswang' is 1st docu to win Gawad Urian Best Film


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“Aswang,” a documentary about the bloody drug war of President Rodrigo Duterte, made history as the first documentary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Harry Styles to make Marvel debut as Thanos' brother Eros
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Harry Styles to make Marvel debut as Thanos' brother Eros


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
One Direction member Harry Styles made headlines this week as he is reportedly joining Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) latest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How to know if your favorite celebrities are capable in politics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How to know if your favorite celebrities are capable in politics


                              

                                                                  By Jing Castañeda |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
When more celebs, athletes and beauty queens try their luck in politics, many can’t help but ask if they’re only...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez share prenup video, photos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez share prenup video, photos


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso couple Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez released their prenup video and photos on social media.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with