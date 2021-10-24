Viral Scandal remindsviewers to think before they click

While social media can be fun and a great way to communicate with friends, it can be risky as well. This is the premise of the upcoming Kapamilya drama series Viral Scandal, which tackles the harassment and embarrassment social media can cause once it becomes a tool for a wrong purpose.

In fact, the statement shirts worn by the cast members and directors during the recent virtual media con were fitting reminders to never judge so easily. Printed on them were such phrases as “Hindi lahat ng viral ay totoo,” “Know your facts,” and “No to fake news.”

Based on the teaser, Viral Scandal revolves around amiable, young Rica (portrayed by Charlie Dizon) who becomes the subject of a viral video after one of her “friends” uploaded a video clip of her dancing wildly inside a bar while being intoxicated. As it spreads like wildfire, Rica suffers from mental distress.

Apart from the scandal, the series also touches on family, love, politics and mental health that many viewers can relate to. Creative manager Arah Badayos said that these matters are part of the issues that modern society is dealing with every day.

“It comes from one premise pero maraming mata-tackle na issues. So, hopefully, the show’s message will resonate with the audience (and that is) to think before they click, to not so easily judge people and issues that they read online, and to retain humanity and kindness even though it’s easy to be brave because of the anonymity that social media offers,” said Arah.

Director Dado Lumibao stressed that Viral Scandal also tackles women’s issues and pointed out how the female characters depict the types of women.

“Ipinapakita dito ‘yung issues ng kababaihan and how they are being treated by the society. In the end, naipaglalaban nila (ang) karapatan nila at dignidad na meron sila. Every female character here symbolizes a value. Iba-ibang klase ng babae ang makikita natin dito,” he shared.

Director Froy Allan Leonardo, on the other hand, said the show will tell how trending videos started. “That’s the time before social media becomes popular. Sa tsismis, mga bulung-bulungan nag-ugat yan pero naging hi-tech lang.”

Charlie’s Rica becomes the subject of bulung-bulungan caused by the sensitive video. According to Charlie, one of the biggest challenges of her role is to portray the pain caused by an unfair judgment on a person. “Kaya po bago mag-start ‘yung show (taping) talaga pong hinimay ko ‘yung character ko kasi sobrang mag-kaiba kami ni Rica at kailangan kong ma-relate sa akin ‘yung emosyon n’ya.”

Dimples Romana, who portrays Rica’s mom Kakay, said the series will show how a family becomes more united when dealing with issues that involve any of its members.

“Coming from my character and also my being a mother in real life, when you already have a family (of your own), you’ll realize that you are heavily affected by anything that any member of your family will go through,” said she. “So, you get hurt whatever people will say against your family and I think more than ever now we know that we have felt the pros and cons of social media. Magandang mapag-usapan natin ano ang epekto matapos mailabas ang kahit anong viral.”

“Whether it’s good or bad, sino ang apektado? Sino ang nasisiyahan? Sino ang nagbebenepisyo? Sino ang nasasaktan at gaano katagal ang epekto nito?” added she.

The actress stressed the importance of being mindful about the feelings of others “because usually we just swipe, share and comment then tapos na. But in Viral Scandal, it will show exactly how it is on both sides — sa mga taong nag-bibigay ng opinion at sa mga taong sumasalo nito.”

Ria, who plays Rica’s legal counsel, added that the RCD Narratives-produced series also touches on the problems in the justice system as well as fake news.

“I think it also touches on the play of power in our justice system and the social constructs that we try to break away from, especially the dangers of social media and fake news,” she remarked.

Viral Scandal also stars Jake Cuenca, Joshua Garcia, Maxene Magalona, Gian Magdangal, Jameson Blake, Markus Paterson, Vance Larena, Karina Bautista, Aljon Mendoza, Miko Raval, Louise Abuel, Aya Fernandez and Kaila Estrada. It will begin streaming on Nov. 15 via Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC and A2Z Channel.