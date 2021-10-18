Miss Earth 2021 continues with intro series, virtual challenges

MANILA, Philippines — Like last year, the Miss Earth 2021 pageant will also roll out its virtual search this year due to the rise of COVID-19 cases brought about by the Delta variant in the Philippines.

The 2021 edition has begun last September 20 with the "Getting to Know You" series, as a way of meeting the delegates in batches of four, usually representing Asia, Africa, the Americas, as well as the island nations.

In a previous post, we listed down the first40 delegates and the weeks that followed allowed online viewers to meet a few more. Also hosting the series are Miss Philippines Eco-Tourism 2021 Sofia Galve, Miss Philippines Fire 2021 Roni Meneses, and Miss Earth Fire 2020 Michala Rubenstein. The other guest interviewers included Christian Baring of The Crown Philippines and Thai pageant analyst Taneth Laksanavilas.

The new additions to the ever-growing list include newly-crowned or appointed queens:

Australia - Phoebe Soegiono

Belarus - Marie Perviy

Brazil - Cassia Adriano

Cambodia - Dam Sopheaksindy

Crimea - Ksenia Salata

Italy - Federica Rizza

Kenya - Stacey Chumba

Mauritius - Krishma Ramdawa

Mexico - Natalia Duran

Montenegro - Andrijana Delibasic

Paraguay - Evelyn Andrada

Reunion Islands - Mathilde Grondin

Russia - Anastasia Almiashva

Sweden - Lynn Bjorstrom Salonen

There will also be digital competitions in Talent Presentation, Casual Wear, Sports Wear, Gala Suit, Beach Wear, Typical Suit and Eco Video categories, among others.

"With the continued progression of the virus, we do not believe it will abate anytime soon and, as we mentioned before, it will not prevent us from moving forward with our campaign.

"The safety of all delegates, production staff, and the general public remains paramount to the organization and will, in no way, put anyone involved in the event at risk," declared Lorraine Schuck, executive vice-president of Carousel Productions.

The scheduled date for the final show is on November 21. Newly-crowned Miss Philippines-Earth Naelah Ashorbaji of Parañaque will be the country's representative to this year's search.

The country's first crown was won by Karla Paula Henry in 2008. This was followed by a back-to-back victory by Jamie Harrell and Angelia Ong in 2014 and 2015, respectively. And a sandwich victory by Karen Ibasco in 2017. Pageant fans are rooting for Naelah to win the Philippines' fifth crown.