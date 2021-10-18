
































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
Miss Earth 2021 continues with intro series, virtual challenges
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
October 18, 2021 | 2:21pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Miss Earth 2021 continues with intro series, virtual challenges
Miss Philippines-Earth 2021 Naelah Ashorbaji 
Jerick Sanchez
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Like last year, the Miss Earth 2021 pageant will also roll out its virtual search this year due to the rise of COVID-19 cases brought about by the Delta variant in the Philippines.



The 2021 edition has begun last September 20 with the "Getting to Know You" series, as a way of meeting the delegates in batches of four, usually representing Asia, Africa, the Americas, as well as the island nations.





In a previous post, we listed down the first40 delegates and the weeks that followed allowed online viewers to meet a few more. Also hosting the series are Miss Philippines Eco-Tourism 2021 Sofia Galve, Miss Philippines Fire 2021 Roni Meneses, and  Miss Earth Fire 2020 Michala Rubenstein. The other guest interviewers included Christian Baring of The Crown Philippines and Thai pageant analyst Taneth Laksanavilas.



The new additions to the ever-growing list include newly-crowned or appointed queens:



    
	
  Australia - Phoebe Soegiono
    • 
	
  Belarus - Marie Perviy
    • 
	
  Brazil - Cassia Adriano
    • 
	
  Cambodia - Dam Sopheaksindy
    • 
	
  Crimea - Ksenia Salata
    • 
	
  Italy - Federica Rizza
    • 
	
  Kenya - Stacey Chumba
    • 
	
  Mauritius - Krishma Ramdawa
    • 
	
  Mexico - Natalia Duran
    • 
	
  Montenegro - Andrijana Delibasic
    • 
	
  Paraguay - Evelyn Andrada
    • 
	
  Reunion Islands - Mathilde Grondin
    • 
	
  Russia - Anastasia Almiashva
    • 
	
  Sweden - Lynn Bjorstrom Salonen
    • 




There will also be digital competitions in Talent Presentation, Casual Wear, Sports Wear, Gala Suit, Beach Wear, Typical Suit and Eco Video categories, among others.



"With the continued progression of the virus, we do not believe it will abate anytime soon and, as we mentioned before, it will not prevent us from moving forward with our campaign.



"The safety of all delegates, production staff, and the general public remains paramount to the organization and will, in no way, put anyone involved in the event at risk," declared Lorraine Schuck, executive vice-president of Carousel Productions.



The scheduled date for the final show is on November 21. Newly-crowned Miss Philippines-Earth Naelah Ashorbaji of Parañaque will be the country's representative to this year's search.



The country's first crown was won by Karla Paula Henry in 2008. This was followed by a back-to-back victory by Jamie Harrell and Angelia Ong in 2014 and 2015, respectively. And a sandwich victory by Karen Ibasco in 2017. Pageant fans are rooting for Naelah to win the Philippines' fifth crown.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

