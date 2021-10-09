Meet some of 2021 Earth warriors
MANILA, Philippines — Since September 20, several Miss Earth 2021 delegates have been introduced in batches of four - usually a mix from the continents of Asia, Africa, the Americas, as well as the islands.
Simply dubbed "Getting to Know You," the intro series has been hosted by past and present queens like Miss Philippines Earth 2012 Stephany Stefanowitz, Miss Philippines Air 2021 Ameera Almamari, Miss Earth Air 2020 Stephany Zreik, and Miss Earth Water 2020 Roxanne Baeyens.
While the girls have been introduced as representatives from various continents each time, we opted to present them to you in alphabetical order, as they would be during the preliminary and final shows. So far, they are:
- Argentina - Flora Veloso
- Austria - Klaudia Bleimer
- Bangladesh - Umme Zamilatun Naima
- Belgium - Selena Ali
- Bosnia & Herzegovina - Ines Raboncic
- Bulgaria - Yulia Pavlikova
- Cameroon - Raissa Mandeng
- Canada - Alice Li
- Chile - Romina Denecken van der Veen
- Cote d'Ivoire - Olivia Yacé
- Croatia - Ana Brajcic
- Cuba - Chynthia Linnet Lau
- Estonia - Eliise Randmaa
- France - Amelie Gigan
- Gambia - Bintou Jawara
- Greece - Katerina Psychou
- Guadeloupe - Stessy Roche
- Honduras - Jissel Rivera
- Ireland - Bronwyn O'Connell
- Japan - Konatsu Yoshida
- Lebanon - Dunia Ibrahim
- Liberia - Odella Flomo
- Malaysia - Nisha Thyananthan
- Netherlands - Saartje Langstrut
- Nigeria - Christine Telfer
- Norway - Madeleine Denice Olsen
- Panama - Jillyan Chue
- Peru - Briggitte Corrales
- Philippines - Naelah Ashorbaji
- Portugal - Gabriele Rodriguez
- Puerto Rico - Cristina Mariel
- Serbia - Djina Rapovac
- Singapore - Ruth Isabelle D'Almeida
- Slovenia - Asja Bonnie Pivk
- South Africa - Nompumelelo Maduna
- Sri Lanka - Diandra Soysa
- Syria - Sanaa Atia
- Thailand - Jareerat Petsom
- USA - Marisa Butler
- Zambia - Chileklue Charice Kalunga
- Zimbabwe - Jemima Mandemwa
Following each individual introduction, the ladies were then asked about their respective cultures, food to recommend, ideal boyfriend qualities, gender roles, as well as their favorite celebrity or personality.
After each host has asked a series of identical questions, guest interviewers followed with their queries. Some of the guests interviewers included Drew Francisco of Missosology, blogger Norman Tinio, vlogger Davonna Finley of The Sovereign channel, and pageant coach Dani Walker.
When the introductions will have been completed, the ladies will start competing in the several challenges. The Miss Earth 2021 final show will unfold on November 21.
