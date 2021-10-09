Meet some of 2021 Earth warriors

MANILA, Philippines — Since September 20, several Miss Earth 2021 delegates have been introduced in batches of four - usually a mix from the continents of Asia, Africa, the Americas, as well as the islands.

Simply dubbed "Getting to Know You," the intro series has been hosted by past and present queens like Miss Philippines Earth 2012 Stephany Stefanowitz, Miss Philippines Air 2021 Ameera Almamari, Miss Earth Air 2020 Stephany Zreik, and Miss Earth Water 2020 Roxanne Baeyens.

While the girls have been introduced as representatives from various continents each time, we opted to present them to you in alphabetical order, as they would be during the preliminary and final shows. So far, they are:

Argentina - Flora Veloso

Austria - Klaudia Bleimer

Bangladesh - Umme Zamilatun Naima

Belgium - Selena Ali

Bosnia & Herzegovina - Ines Raboncic

Bulgaria - Yulia Pavlikova

Cameroon - Raissa Mandeng

Canada - Alice Li

Chile - Romina Denecken van der Veen

Cote d'Ivoire - Olivia Yacé

Croatia - Ana Brajcic

Cuba - Chynthia Linnet Lau

Estonia - Eliise Randmaa

France - Amelie Gigan

Gambia - Bintou Jawara

Greece - Katerina Psychou

Guadeloupe - Stessy Roche

Honduras - Jissel Rivera

Ireland - Bronwyn O'Connell

Japan - Konatsu Yoshida

Lebanon - Dunia Ibrahim

Liberia - Odella Flomo

Malaysia - Nisha Thyananthan

Netherlands - Saartje Langstrut

Nigeria - Christine Telfer

Norway - Madeleine Denice Olsen

Panama - Jillyan Chue

Peru - Briggitte Corrales

Philippines - Naelah Ashorbaji

Portugal - Gabriele Rodriguez

Puerto Rico - Cristina Mariel

Serbia - Djina Rapovac

Singapore - Ruth Isabelle D'Almeida

Slovenia - Asja Bonnie Pivk

South Africa - Nompumelelo Maduna

Sri Lanka - Diandra Soysa

Syria - Sanaa Atia

Thailand - Jareerat Petsom

USA - Marisa Butler

Zambia - Chileklue Charice Kalunga

Zimbabwe - Jemima Mandemwa

Following each individual introduction, the ladies were then asked about their respective cultures, food to recommend, ideal boyfriend qualities, gender roles, as well as their favorite celebrity or personality.

After each host has asked a series of identical questions, guest interviewers followed with their queries. Some of the guests interviewers included Drew Francisco of Missosology, blogger Norman Tinio, vlogger Davonna Finley of The Sovereign channel, and pageant coach Dani Walker.

When the introductions will have been completed, the ladies will start competing in the several challenges. The Miss Earth 2021 final show will unfold on November 21.

