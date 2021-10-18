
































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
'Elections are coming': Pia Wurtzbach asks winning question at Miss Universe South Africa 2021
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
October 18, 2021 | 12:59pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Elections are coming': Pia Wurtzbach asks winning question at Miss Universe South Africa 2021
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach at the Miss Universe South Africa 2021 pageant
Pia Wurtzbach via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — In pre-pandemic times, beer kegs had been overflowing the bars of Germany and the rest of Europe. In the Philippines, bottles of beer would be sold cheaply all over the country as health advocates wear pink ribbons in support of the breast cancer awareness campaign. In this time of the ongoing pandemic, with its varying levels of quarantine protocols, much of the drinking, and campaigning is confined to the virtual platform.



The beauty industry, however, is in full swing as local and international pageants abound in this beer-drinking month.



Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray joined Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi as pre-show and backstage hosts at the Miss South Africa Universe 2021 pageant that happened last weekend, October 16, 4 p.m., South African time.



Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2018 1st runner-up Tamaryn Green and reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza were part of the selection committee.



At the final Question & Answer round, Wurtzbach asked, “The elections are coming up. What are you looking for in a leader?”



Lalela Mswane then replied: “What I look for in a leader is somebody who is self-aware, very accountable, and encourages critical thinking in a nation and action. But most importantly, prioritizes the development of every people in South Africa. I believe that a phenomenal leader possesses all these qualities.”



Mswane was eventually crowned Miss South Africa 2021 and will be competing against Philippines' Beatrice Luigi Gomez.



Related: Cebu City's Beatrice Luigi Gomez is Miss Universe Philippines 2021; full list of winners, special awards



Meanwhile, Binibining Pilipinas InterContinental 2021 Cinderella Faye Obeñita flew to Egypt to compete in the Miss InterContinental finals on October 29 in the coastal city of Sharm El-Sheikh.



This week, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2021 winner Emmanuelle Vera will fly to Bolivia for the international finals. 



Two days after Vera's departure, Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne will also fly to Albania for the final show in the city of Tirana. The Miss Globe's coronation night happens simultaneously with that of Miss Universe United Arab Emirates.



Pageant veteran Shannon Tampon, who was appointed by the Cebu-based pageant organization Hiyas ng Pilipinas as the country's representative to the Miss Elite World 2021, will also be leaving this month for the finals in Turkey.



Pageant fans, especially those who are Web-savvy, will have a field day covering all these pageant events. But the fun doesn't stop here. The pageant season fever will keep burning 'til it reaches fever pitch in December with the final show of the Miss Grand International in Phuket, Thailand on Decemeber 4, the Miss World in San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 16, and the Miss Universe, around the same time, in Eilat, Israel. Stay tuned!



RELATED: Miss Universe UAE to scrap swimsuit competition


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

