'Squid Game' Season 2? Carlo Aquino flexes iconic tracksuit
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 16, 2021 | 11:35am

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Squid Game' Season 2? Carlo Aquino flexes iconic tracksuit
Actor Carlo Aquino
Carlo Aquino via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino fueled speculations that the Korean hit series “Squid Game” will have a season 2. 



In his Instagram account, Carlo posted photos of him wearing the iconic tracksuit of Netflix’s number one show. 



“Better late than never! Thanks @netflixph for the surprise,” Carlo captioned the post. 



Celebrities such as Jolina Magdangal, Ara Mina, Nikki Valdez, Dianne Medina, Jason Abalos, Ryan Agoncillo and Jerald Napoles, to name a few made a comment to Carlo’s post. 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Carlo Aquino (@jose_liwanag)








Japoy Lizardo, Nina Corpuz and Gretchen Ho, meanwhile, hoped that the series will have season two and Carlo will be a part of it. 



“Next season bro! Abangan kita,” Japoy wrote. 



“Looking forward season 2,” Nina commented. 



It will be recalled that Carlo revealed that he was supposed to be a part of “Squid Game” but travel restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic did not allow him. 



Last month, he posted an Instagram story, showing a note he received from the director of the series thanking him.



“This was supposedly a role for Squid Game,” Aquino said.



Carlo Aquino loses chance to star in hit Korean series 'Squid Game' due to pandemic


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

