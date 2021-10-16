'Squid Game' Season 2? Carlo Aquino flexes iconic tracksuit

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino fueled speculations that the Korean hit series “Squid Game” will have a season 2.

In his Instagram account, Carlo posted photos of him wearing the iconic tracksuit of Netflix’s number one show.

“Better late than never! Thanks @netflixph for the surprise,” Carlo captioned the post.

Celebrities such as Jolina Magdangal, Ara Mina, Nikki Valdez, Dianne Medina, Jason Abalos, Ryan Agoncillo and Jerald Napoles, to name a few made a comment to Carlo’s post.

Japoy Lizardo, Nina Corpuz and Gretchen Ho, meanwhile, hoped that the series will have season two and Carlo will be a part of it.

“Next season bro! Abangan kita,” Japoy wrote.

“Looking forward season 2,” Nina commented.

It will be recalled that Carlo revealed that he was supposed to be a part of “Squid Game” but travel restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic did not allow him.

Last month, he posted an Instagram story, showing a note he received from the director of the series thanking him.

“This was supposedly a role for Squid Game,” Aquino said.

