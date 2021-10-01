Arci MuÃ±oz to run for Cainta councilor

Arci Muñoz to run for Cainta councilor

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Arci Muñoz is set to run for Cainta councilor.

According to ABS-CBN News, Arci joined the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) party yesterday.

Arci will be part of the team of PBA legend Alvin Patrimonio, who is running for mayor in Cainta.

“We consider these dedicated public servants as assets of Lakas-CMD. Their decision to join the party is not just a proof of their confidence in us but also of the party’s clean and efficient record of public service,” party president and House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said.

Arci is the latest celebrity to join Lakas-CMD after Claudine Barretto, Nash Aguas, Ejay Falcon, Javi Benitez, Angelu de Leon and Bobby Andrews.