




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Arci Muñoz to run for Cainta councilor
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 1, 2021 | 10:50am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Arci MuÃ±oz to run for Cainta councilor
Singer-actress Arci Muñoz
ABS-CBN / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Arci Muñoz is set to run for Cainta councilor. 



According to ABS-CBN News, Arci joined the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) party yesterday. 



Arci will be part of the team of PBA legend Alvin Patrimonio, who is running for mayor in Cainta. 



“We consider these dedicated public servants as assets of Lakas-CMD. Their decision to join the party is not just a proof of their confidence in us but also of the party’s clean and efficient record of public service,” party president and House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said.



Arci is the latest celebrity to join Lakas-CMD after Claudine Barretto, Nash Aguas, Ejay Falcon, Javi Benitez, Angelu de Leon and Bobby Andrews.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ARCI MUÃ±OZ
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cebu City's Beatrice Luigi Gomez is Miss Universe Philippines 2021; full list of winners, special awards                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cebu City's Beatrice Luigi Gomez is Miss Universe Philippines 2021; full list of winners, special awards


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
From hundreds of aspirants, 100 were selected as candidates, which was further trimmed down to 75, then to 50 and to 30 after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tanned? Kisses Delavin ends Miss Universe Philippines 2021 journey at Top 10
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tanned? Kisses Delavin ends Miss Universe Philippines 2021 journey at Top 10


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress Kisses Delavin fell short in winning the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 crown after she finished the prestigious pageant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: Miss Universe Philippines 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: Miss Universe Philippines 2021


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
From 28 final candidates all over the Philippines, who will take home this year's Miss Universe Philippines crown? 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FULL TEXT: Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Q&A segment
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FULL TEXT: Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Q&A segment


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 wrapped up at Henann Resort in Panglao, Bohol tonight to crown the country’s representative...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Top 10 standouts at Miss Universe Philippines 2021 swimsuit preliminaries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Top 10 standouts at Miss Universe Philippines 2021 swimsuit preliminaries


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
While all of them could talk, not all of them could walk; especially in the swimsuit round. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Vic Sotto, Coney Reyes back son Vico's reelection bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vic Sotto, Coney Reyes back son Vico's reelection bid


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Comedian Vic Sotto and actress Coney Reyes showed support for their son Vico by accompanying him in filing his certificate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ejay Falcon files COC for Oriental Mindoro vice governor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ejay Falcon files COC for Oriental Mindoro vice governor


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 16 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor EJay Falcon today filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for vice governor of Oriental Mindoro at the 2022...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Scarlett Johansson, Disney settle 'Black Widow' pay suit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Scarlett Johansson, Disney settle 'Black Widow' pay suit


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress Scarlett Johansson and Disney announced Thursday they reached a settlement in her lawsuit over her compensation for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gino & Heaven are two strangers who find love amid lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gino & Heaven are two strangers who find love amid lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gino Roque and Heaven Peralejo are two strangers who find love amid the pandemic lockdown in the WeTV romantic-comedy series...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Because Bawal Lumabas, Kim Chiu turns to online shopping
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Because Bawal Lumabas, Kim Chiu turns to online shopping


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kim Chiu is one of the many who has turned to e-shopping as the world takes a dramatic shift from in-person to purchasing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with