Entertainment
                        
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 finals set in Bohol on September 30
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 24, 2021 | 1:51pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 finals set in Bohol on September 30
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 winners and finalists
Lazada Philippines / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines Organization announced today that the pageant’s coronation night will now be held in Bohol on September 30.



In its official Instagram page, the organization said that the finals will be held at the Henann Resort Convention Center in Panglao, Bohol.





“We started the competition in Clark, Pampanga, now we’re flying to Bohol for the coronation! The Miss Universe Philippines Organization is very happy to announce that the Province of Bohol will be our host for the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Pageant,” it wrote. 



“The finals will be on September 30 at the Henann Resort Convention Center in Panglao, Bohol. We are grateful to the Governor Arthur Yap, the Bohol LGUs and Tourism board and the IATF for allowing us to stage this year’s pageant in this most idyllic destination,” it added. 



Malacanang announced yesterday that Bohol, as well as Abra and Baguio City, has been upgraded to general community quarantine with heightened restrictions starting today until September 30. 



“These new risk-level classifications shall take effect starting tomorrow, September 24, 2021 until September 30, 2021,” Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.



Abra and Baguio City were initially placed under the regular GCQ, while Bohol was supposed to be under the more relaxed modified GCQ (MGCQ).



