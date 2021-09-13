




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
'Happy 40th, MTV': VMAs 2021 winners, highlights
                        

                           
Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 13, 2021 | 12:42pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Happy 40th, MTV': VMAs 2021 winners, highlights
Giveon and Justin Bieber accept the Best Pop award for "Peaches"; BTS performing from South Korea during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards; Madonna, Doja Cat and SZA accept the Best Collaboration award for "Kiss Me More" onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Getty Images / AFP Michael loccisano; Getty Images for MTV / ViacomCBS / AFP / Theo Wargo, Bennett Raglin
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A stacked slate of artists lit up MTV's 40th annual Video Music Awards earlier today, returning in full force to Brooklyn's Barclays Center after last year's scaled-back pandemic show.



The 2021 VMAs -- a show known more for ostentatious performances, made-for-Twitter moments and wild costumes than the actual awards -- was back with its signature elaborate performances before a masked full audience after a 2020 show that saw many celebrities accept prizes via video stream.



The show opened with a pre-taped clip from none other than Madonna, who made VMA history at the 1984 inaugural show with a show-stopping performance of "Like A Virgin," which kicked off the show's reign as a platform for headline-grabbing antics.



"They said we wouldn't last, but we're still here," she said after strutting onto the stage, dropping an expletive while wearing a dominatrix-esque black leather thong corset.



"Happy 40th, MTV."



Lil Nas X scored the night's top award, Video of the Year, for "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" not long after a sensual performance just days before his album is set for release September 17.



'Amazing outlet' of music 



Doja Cat hosted Sunday's show, also performing "Been Like This" and "You Right" while descending from the rafters in an aerial act.



But it was Normani's performance of "Wild Side" that stole the night. The R&B pop star stunned with her always-on-lock choreography before grinding on Teyana Taylor, with that performer strapped to a metal platform in an homage to past acts by Janet Jackson.



Lil Nas X also performed, debuting the live version of his single "Industry Baby" with co-performer Jack Harlow and a marching band, before launching into a revival of his music video's prison shower set.



And Billie Eilish introduced a head-banging performance from Foo Fighters, thanking them for "carrying the torch of rock and roll" before they received the show's Global Icon Award.



In addition to performing pop, sensation Olivia Rodrigo scored three awards, including Song of the Year for "Drivers License" and Best New Artist.



"I just feel so grateful that I get to make music and do stuff that I love and call it my job," said the 18-year-old whose debut album "Sour" soared to the top of charts.



Related: Filipino-Americans Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo lead MTV VMAs 2021 winners, highlights



Justin Bieber, meanwhile, won Artist of the Year along with Best Pop for "Peaches."



"Music is such an amazing opportunity and an amazing outlet to reach people and to bring us all together," Bieber told the audience.



Korean heavyweight boy band BTS snagged Best K-pop for "Butter," as the decorated Eilish's "Your Power" won the award for Video For Good.



"We all have power and we must remember not to abuse it," Eilish told the cheering crowd.



The eligibility period for this year's videos ranged from July 2020 to June 2021. 



Sunday's show kicks off a packed month of cultural events slated to return to New York after the pandemic wreaked havoc on the entertainment calendar.



The glittery Met Gala, a star-studded event that raises money for the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Insitute, is set for Monday evening, with co-hosts to include Eilish. The three-day Governor's Ball music festival is meanwhile scheduled for the weekend of September 24 in Queens.





Here's the complete list of winners:



Video of the Year



WINNER: Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records



Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records



DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar” (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records



Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records



Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records



The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears” – XO / Republic Records



Artist of the Year



WINNER: Justin Bieber – Def Jam



Ariana Grande – Republic Records



Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records



Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment



Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records



Taylor Swift – Republic Records



Song of the Year



WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” – Geffen Records



24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood” – Records LLC / Columbia Records



Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records



BTS: “Dynamite” – Bighit Music



Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records



Dua Lipa: “Levitating” – Warner Records



Best New Artist



WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records



24kGoldn – Records LLC / Columbia Records



Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast



The Kid Laroi – Columbia Records



Polo G – Columbia Records



Saweetie – Warner Records



Push Performance of the Year



WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License" – Geffen Records



Wallows: "Are You Bored Yet?" – Atlantic Records



Ashnikko: "Daisy" – Warner Records



Saint Jhn: "Gorgeous" – Godd Complexx / HITCO



24kGoldn: "Coco" – Records LLC / Columbia Records



JC Stewart: "Break My Heart" – Elektra Music Group



Latto: "Sex Lies" – RCA Records



Madison Beer: "Selfish" – Epic Records / Sing It Loud



The Kid Laroi: "Without You" – Columbia Records



Girl in Red: "Serotonin" – World in Red / AWAL



Fousheé: "My Slime" – RCA Records



Jxdn: “Think About Me” – DTA Records / Elektra Music Group



Best Collaboration



WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records



24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood” – Records LLC / Columbia Records



Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records



Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records



Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam



Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner” – RCA Records



Best Pop



WINNER: Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam



Ariana Grande: “Positions” – Republic Records



Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records



BTS: “Butter” – Bighit Music



Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records



Olivia Rodrigo: “Good 4 U” – Geffen Records



Shawn Mendes: “Wonder” – Island Records



Taylor Swift: “Willow” – Republic Records



Best Hip-Hop



WINNER: Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records



Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records



Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records



Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “On Me (remix)” – Quality Control / Motown



Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum” – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records



Polo G: “Rapstar” – Columbia Records



Best Rock



WINNER: John Mayer: “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records



Evanescence: “Use My Voice” – BMG



Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records



The Killers: “My Own Soul's Warning” – Island



Kings Of Leon: “The Bandit” – RCA Records



Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration” – Roxie Records / BMG



Best Alternative



WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: “My Ex’s Best Friend” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records



Bleachers: “Stop Making This Hurt” – RCA Records



Glass Animals: “Heat Waves” – Republic Records



Imagine Dragons: “Follow You” – Kidinakorner / Interscope Records



Twenty One Pilots: “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen



Willow ft. Travis Barker: “Transparent Soul” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation



Best Latin



WINNER: Billie Eilish & Rosalía: “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom / Interscope Records



Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez: “Dákiti” – The Orchard



Black Eyed Peas and Shakira: “Girl Like Me” – Epic Records



Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: “Un Die (One Day)” – Universal Music Latino / Neon16



Karol G: “Bichota” – Universal Music Latino



Maluma: “Hawái” – Sony Music US Latin



Best R&B



WINNER: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records



Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records



Chris Brown and Young Thug: “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records



Giveon: “Heartbreak Anniversary” – Epic Records / Not So Fast



H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown: “Come Through” - MBK Entertainment / RCA Records



SZA: “Good Days” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records



Best K-pop



WINNER: BTS – “Butter” – Bighit Music



(G)I-DLE: “Dumdi Dumdi” – Republic Records



Blackpink and Selena Gomez: “Ice Cream” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records



Monsta X: “Gambler” – Starship Entertainment



Seventeen: “Ready to love” – Pledis Entertainment



Twice: “Alcohol-Free” – JYP Entertainment Company



Video For Good



WINNER: Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records



Demi Lovato: “Dancing With the Devil” – Island



H.E.R.: “Fight For You” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records



Kane Brown: “Worldwide Beautiful” – Sony Music Nashville / RCA Records



Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records



Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z: “Entrepreneur” – Columbia Records



Best Direction



WINNER: Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino



Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by: Billie Eilish



DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)” – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X



Taylor Swift: “Willow” – Republic Records – Directed by: Taylor Swift



Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records – Directed by: Travis Scott



Tyler, The Creator: “Lumberjack” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Wolf Haley



Best Cinematography



WINNER: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammaed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant



Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Rob Witt



Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez



Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper: “Holy” – RBMG / Def Jam – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot



Lady Gaga: “911” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth



Lorde: “Solar Power” – Republic Records – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud



Best Art Direction



WINNER: Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend” – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile



Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer: “Already” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos



Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz



Lady Gaga: “911” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus



Taylor Swift – “Willow” – Republic Records – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez



Best Visual Effects



WINNER: Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic



Bella Poarch: “Build a Bitch” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova



Coldplay: “Higher Power” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic



Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel



Glass Animals: “Tangerine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by: YSF Studio Paris



P!nk: “All I Know So Far” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by: BUF, VFX Supervisors: Dominique Vidal & Geoffrey Niquet, VFX Producers: Annabelle Zoellin & Camille Gibrat



Best Choreography



WINNER: Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records



Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Republic Records – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson



BTS – “Butter” – Bighit Music – Choreography by: Son Sung with BHM Performance Directing Team



Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard



Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Choreography by: Nina McNeely



Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Astralwerks / Capitol Records – Choreography by: Dani Vitale



Best Editing



WINNER: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet



BTS: “Butter” – Bighit Music – Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens



Drake: “What's Next” – OVO / Republic Records – Editing by: Noah Kendal



Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records



Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam



Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner” – RCA Records — Reports from AFP/Maggy Donaldson


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Does Yen Santos have a child? Talent manager Ogie Diaz speaks up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Does Yen Santos have a child? Talent manager Ogie Diaz speaks up


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Host and talent manager Ogie Diaz shut down rumors that Yen Santos already has a child. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 John Arcilla 1st Pinoy to win Best Actor at 78th Venice Film Festival for 'OTJ: The Missing 8'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
John Arcilla 1st Pinoy to win Best Actor at 78th Venice Film Festival for 'OTJ: The Missing 8'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
John Arcilla can now kiss his own Volpi Cup as he is the first Filipino actor to have won the prestigious award for Best Actor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'You were so great': 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho praises Dennis Trillo, 'On The Job' gets Venice Film Fest standing ovation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'You were so great': 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho praises Dennis Trillo, 'On The Job' gets Venice Film Fest standing ovation


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino actor Dennis Trillo earned praises from Grammy-, Emmy- and Tony-winning actress Cynthia Erivo and Oscar-winning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Raymund Isaac: A jolly, funny ray of sunshine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Raymund Isaac: A jolly, funny ray of sunshine


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Last Sept. 3 (Sept. 4, Manila time), social media was abuzz with news of the passing of celebrity photographer Raymund Isaac...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino-Americans Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo lead MTV VMAs 2021 winners, highlights
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino-Americans Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo lead MTV VMAs 2021 winners, highlights


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-American singing sensation Olivia Rodrigo makes a strong debut at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) today, bagging...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beauty jumpstarts acting career in GMA as Miss Bridgette
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beauty jumpstarts acting career in GMA as Miss Bridgette


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Beauty Gonzalez will officially commence her acting career in GMA via Stories from the Heart: Loving Miss Bridgette, which...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beks Battalion makes first film after conquering YouTube
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beks Battalion makes first film after conquering YouTube


                              

                                                                  By Leah Salterio |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The hip-hop group, Ex Battalion, undoubtedly gave rise to the name of the viral YouTube vloggers, Beks Battalion, formed by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Social media and the modern grandparents
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Social media and the modern grandparents


                              

                                                                  By Angel Javier-Cruz |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
As the Philippine Christmas festivities are starting to engulf everyone’s spirits, there is a sweet and less-celebrated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gary V on how the pandemic changed his prayer life
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gary V on how the pandemic changed his prayer life


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Gary Valenciano recently opened up on how the pandemic has challenged and changed his prayer life.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with