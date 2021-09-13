




































































 




   

   









Filipino-Americans Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo lead MTV VMAs 2021 winners, highlights
                        

                           
Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 13, 2021 | 12:42pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Filipino-Americans Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo lead MTV VMAs 2021 winners, highlights
From left: This file photo shows Bruno Mars, winner of Best Male Video, at the MTV Video Music Awards August 25, 2013 at the Barclays Center in New York; Olivia Rodrigo accepts award for Song Of The Year onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. 
 AFP / Stan Honda; Getty Images for MTV / ViacomCBS / AFP / Mike Coppola
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singing sensation Olivia Rodrigo makes a strong debut at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) today, bagging Moonmens from her five nominations.



Her "Driver's License" was named Song of the Year and Push Performance of the Year. It was the first song released from her debut album "Sour." Olivia was also named Best New Artist.  



"I feel so grateful that I get to write music and make stuff that I love and call it my job," said Olivia during her acceptance speech after being named Best New Artist.



She was also nominated at the Best Pop and Artist of the Year categories which were won by Justin Bieber. Bieber won Best Pop for "Peaches."



Another Filipino-American, Bruno Mars, alongside Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic, took home "Best R&B" and "Best Editing" for the hit summer, sexy track "Leave the Door Open."



Meanwhile, Filipino-American rapper Saweetie's “Best Friend” music video, featuring Doja Cat, won Best Art Direction by Alec Contestabile.



K-pop act BTS won Best K-pop for "Butter" and was named Group of the Year.



Harry Styles surprised everyone with the Best Choreography win for "Treat People With Kindness," beating Ariana Grande and BTS.



Machine Gun Kelly did not only do some tongue action with longtime girlfriend Megan Fox and won "Best Alternative" for "My Ex's Best Friend," his collaboration with Blackbear but also debuted a new song.



He rocked the VMAs stage with Travis Barker in the angsty track "Papercuts," fulfilling his 2012 tweet where he expressed his desire to perform at the highly anticipated music awards show.



The Foo Fighters were given the Global Icon Award. They were also nominated in the Best Rock category for "Shame Shame," but the award went to John Mayer for "Last Train Home."  



"This is quite an award to receive. We've been a band for 26 years so it feels pretty good... See you in 26 years," said Foo Fighters main man Dave Grohl while accepting the award.



Original bad girl and MTV icon Madonna put on a secret spy act to open the annual awards show while riveting performances were dished out by Alicia Keys and Ed Sheeran.



Keys gave tribute to the fallen heroes of the September 11, 2001 bombings by singing her hit "Empire State of Mind (New York)." She also debuted her new song "LALA."



Ed Sheeran also delighted fans on his guitar with his newest single "Shiver."



RELATED: 'Happy 40th, MTV': VMAs 2021 winners, highlights


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

