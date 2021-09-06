Jolina Magdangal pokes fun at namesake tropical depression

Jolina in a scene from her new movie 'Momshies! Ang Soul Mo'y Akin'

MANILA, Philippines — If Jolina Magdangal would have her way, she would let butterflies instead of rain to fall on all the places that are going to be affected by her namesake tropical depression.

"Kung ako masusunod, gusto ko umulan ng butterflies [butterfly emoji]. Stay safe everyone," the actress-host posted on her Instagram account today.

Tropical depression "Jolina" is the 10th tropical cyclone of the year. The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAG-ASA) forecast today that Jolina will turn into a tropical storm by Wednesday, September 8, before it makes landfall on Thursday, September 9. It currently has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

Her "Magandang Buhay" co-hosts joined in making puns.

"Omgee sana mahinahon lang 'yan tulad mo," wrote Karla Estrada in the comments section.

Jolina agreed because she hoped that "Jolina" would not be taken out of the typhoon names list.

"Sana nga hindi maging disastrous para 'di matanggal sa listahan. Haha," Jolina replied.

Devastating typhoons such as "Yolanda" (Haiyan) and "Ondoy" (Ketsana) have been taken out of the list after the severe damages they left to infrastructure, livelihood and properties when they passed in the Philippines in 2013 and 2009, respectively.

Melai Cantiveros, another co-host, "asked" Jolina to be "good."

"Please be good to us momshiejols," she pleaded, referring to their "momshie" nicknames for each other.

Host and actor Vice Ganda also left an amusing comment on Jolina's post.

"Sana cute din ung ulan. Hahahaha," he wrote, referring to Jolina's cute and wholesome image.