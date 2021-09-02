GMA opens new performing platform for young, trendy artists

Earlier this month, GMA Music launched a trendier, more hip sub-label to reward the new generation of listeners with the launch of GMA Playlist.

More than becoming a source of fresh and relatable tunes, it also allows a diverse lineup of young and talented Kapuso artists to express themselves in ways their fans have never heard before.

GMA Playlist is set to release six songs in the coming “Ber months” which will be available for streaming on Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Deezer and across other digital stores worldwide.

When asked how they feel about being given a chance to showcase their musicalities in a new venue, the 13 artists who recently signed under GMA Playlist, shared how ecstatic and thankful they are to the network and their management for this one-of-a-kind opportunity.

Mikee Quintos: “I feel really blessed and thankful. Thank you so much to GMA, our Artist Center management, for helping me get this opportunity. Thank you GMA Playlist, for trusting me. I’m really excited, this is really a dream come true for me. Ever since seven years old ako, dream ko na maging singer talaga. Right now, my goal sa opportunity na ito na ma-sign sa isang record label is to be able to express myself through good music and songs with real messages that we can send to listeners and fans.”

Arra San Agustin: “I love music, I love discovering new music, learning the meaning of every song, and it’s a dream come true for me to finally sing my own and let the world hear it. GMA really pushed and encouraged me to showcase my best talents. And I’m grateful for that. They are such nice and warm people and also very talented, and I would love to create more music with them because I know they produce materials that don’t only touch my heart but will touch many Filipinos, it’s a blessing.”

Anthony Rosaldo: “GMA Playlist is a home for the new generation of talented songwriters and singers. We represent the new breed of OPM. It feels reassuring. We survive because of the platforms that allow us to express our creativity.”

Crystal Paras: “I’m excited to finally have a platform to share my talents in the field of music. I’m reminded that it’s actually a privilege that one can’t have overnight kaya sobrang thankful lang talaga ako. I expect that with GMA Playlist’s resources, mama-maximize ang potential naming lahat. GMA Playlist is FOR the artist and BY the artist.”

Denise Barbacena: “I am grateful to GMA Network, GMA Playlist and GMA Artist Center for making this possible. I am very excited to work on this new project. I’ve never worked on a song with a team as collaborative as the GMA Playlist production. The main goal is to let the artist’s individuality shine and be known for who they truly are through their music.”

Faith Da Silva: “I feel grateful because with the current situation, jobs are very limited and working is a privilege and I’m one of the few artists that was chosen to become part of this project. So thank you, GMA Network, GMA Artist Center and GMA Playlist for this. With this team, they will give you the right guidance and proper teaching because these people are really professional and there’s a lot to learn from them.”

Jeniffer Maravilla: “I am beyond grateful and extremely happy. It’s truly a dream come true to be part of this. Of course, I am excited po to be finally given the chance to contribute to Filipino music. With this platform, I’m hopeful that we, from GMA Playlist, will be able to create beautiful music that is relatable, and which can also uplift and inspire the people most especially during these times. In GMA Playlist, we feel celebrated!”

Kaloy Tingcungco: “It’s always a blessing for someone to be able to express his talent and knowing that you have the means to communicate it to people. I’m just looking forward to making the most out of my time with my GMA Playlist family and successfully have a jumpstart to becoming a recording artist.”

Kim De Leon: “Having a new platform to showcase what I can offer really excites me to work harder, improve and grow the love that I already have for the things I’m passionate about. I’m sure GMA will take advantage of my talent in making music with this new venue, not just mine, but all the other talented artists that, hopefully, I’ll be able to perform with.”

Lexi Gonzales: “I am grateful. I thank GMA for giving me this chance to express myself in the form of music. The songs I make represent my feelings and I want people to hear me, as me and not anybody else. GMA Playlist gives a chance to new artists, such as myself, to discover our own sound and the kind of music we want to make.”

Shayne Sava: “I feel very excited because I finally get to showcase my singing ability to everyone. Here in GMA, we’re like family. We support each other. We connect. We share ideas and concepts. Most importantly, everyone is fun and kind. Since this is my first time performing an original song, I hope that listeners will like and relate to the songs I will be releasing.”

Mark Herras: “It feels rewarding because GMA still believes in me. I am still given the chance to explore different paths in my career and I am grateful that after all these years, GMA trusts me with what I can give. Each artist is given a chance to choose and express their individuality through their music, which makes it unique.”

Seb Pajarillo: “I feel blessed and thankful for the opportunity to showcase to the world that I can perform and entertain them with the talents that I got from God and my family. I’m expecting myself to be a better performer and entertainer because of what GMA has blessed me with. I want to expand and stretch my potential by using the different outlets that GMA will be giving me.”