




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
GMA opens new performing platform for young, trendy artists
                        

                           
KAPUSO DAY - Angel Javier Cruz - The Philippine Star
September 2, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
GMA opens new performing platform for young, trendy artists
                        

                        
Earlier this month, GMA Music launched a trendier, more hip sub-label to reward the new generation of listeners with the launch of GMA Playlist.



More than becoming a source of fresh and relatable tunes, it also allows a diverse lineup of young and talented Kapuso artists to express themselves in ways their fans have never heard before.



GMA Playlist is set to release six songs in the coming “Ber months” which will be available for streaming on Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Deezer and across other digital stores worldwide.



When asked how they feel about being given a chance to showcase their musicalities in a new venue, the 13 artists who recently signed under GMA Playlist, shared how ecstatic and thankful they are to the network and their management for this one-of-a-kind opportunity.



Mikee Quintos: “I feel really blessed and thankful. Thank you so much to GMA, our Artist Center management, for helping me get this opportunity. Thank you GMA Playlist, for trusting me. I’m really excited, this is really a dream come true for me. Ever since seven years old ako, dream ko na maging singer talaga. Right now, my goal sa opportunity na ito na ma-sign sa isang record label is to be able to express myself through good music and songs with real messages that we can send to listeners and fans.”






Arra San Agustin: “I love music, I love discovering new music, learning the meaning of every song, and it’s a dream come true for me to finally sing my own and let the world hear it. GMA really pushed and encouraged me to showcase my best talents. And I’m grateful for that. They are such nice and warm people and also very talented, and I would love to create more music with them because I know they produce materials that don’t only touch my heart but will touch many Filipinos, it’s a blessing.”






Anthony Rosaldo: “GMA Playlist is a home for the new generation of talented songwriters and singers. We represent the new breed of OPM. It feels reassuring. We survive because of the platforms that allow us to express our creativity.”






Crystal Paras: “I’m excited to finally have a platform to share my talents in the field of music. I’m reminded that it’s actually a privilege that one can’t have overnight kaya sobrang thankful lang talaga ako. I expect that with GMA Playlist’s resources, mama-maximize ang potential naming lahat. GMA Playlist is FOR the artist and BY the artist.”






Denise Barbacena: “I am grateful to GMA Network, GMA Playlist and GMA Artist Center for making this possible. I am very excited to work on this new project. I’ve never worked on a song with a team as collaborative as the GMA Playlist production. The main goal is to let the artist’s individuality shine and be known for who they truly are through their music.”






Faith Da Silva: “I feel grateful because with the current situation, jobs are very limited and working is a privilege and I’m one of the few artists that was chosen to become part of this project. So thank you, GMA Network, GMA Artist Center and GMA Playlist for this. With this team, they will give you the right guidance and proper teaching because these people are really professional and there’s a lot to learn from them.”






Jeniffer Maravilla: “I am beyond grateful and extremely happy. It’s truly a dream come true to be part of this. Of course, I am excited po to be finally given the chance to contribute to Filipino music. With this platform, I’m hopeful that we, from GMA Playlist, will be able to create beautiful music that is relatable, and which can also uplift and inspire the people most especially during these times. In GMA Playlist, we feel celebrated!”






Kaloy Tingcungco: “It’s always a blessing for someone to be able to express his talent and knowing that you have the means to communicate it to people. I’m just looking forward to making the most out of my time with my GMA Playlist family and successfully have a jumpstart to becoming a recording artist.”



Kim De Leon: “Having a new platform to showcase what I can offer really excites me to work harder, improve and grow the love that I already have for the things I’m passionate about. I’m sure GMA will take advantage of my talent in making music with this new venue, not just mine, but all the other talented artists that, hopefully, I’ll be able to perform with.”






Lexi Gonzales: “I am grateful. I thank GMA for giving me this chance to express myself in the form of music. The songs I make represent my feelings and I want people to hear me, as me and not anybody else. GMA Playlist gives a chance to new artists, such as myself, to discover our own sound and the kind of music we want to make.”






Shayne Sava: “I feel very excited because I finally get to showcase my singing ability to everyone. Here in GMA, we’re like family. We support each other. We connect. We share ideas and concepts. Most importantly, everyone is fun and kind. Since this is my first time performing an original song, I hope that listeners will like and relate to the songs I will be releasing.”






Mark Herras: “It feels rewarding because GMA still believes in me. I am still given the chance to explore different paths in my career and I am grateful that after all these years, GMA trusts me with what I can give. Each artist is given a chance to choose and express their individuality through their music, which makes it unique.”






Seb Pajarillo: “I feel blessed and thankful for the opportunity to showcase to the world that I can perform and entertain them with the talents that I got from God and my family. I’m expecting myself to be a better performer and entertainer because of what GMA has blessed me with. I want to expand and stretch my potential by using the different outlets that GMA will be giving me.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GMA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rosanna Roces apologizes to Lorna Tolentino for alleged affair with Rudy Fernandez
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rosanna Roces apologizes to Lorna Tolentino for alleged affair with Rudy Fernandez


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Host Ogie Diaz revealed that Rosanna Roces and Lorna Tolentino finally buried their hatchet. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'You'll never find anyone with a better memory than me': Cavite architect wins Miss Universe PH 2021 interview challenge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'You'll never find anyone with a better memory than me': Cavite architect wins Miss Universe PH 2021 interview challenge


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
All ladies were given 30 seconds to answer each of the questions, and when the bell chimed, the ensuing replies were mut...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LJ Reyes confirms breakup with Paolo Contis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LJ Reyes confirms breakup with Paolo Contis


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress LJ Reyes confirmed her breakup with boyfriend Paolo Contis. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Secretly married? Ogie Diaz clarifies Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil status
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Secretly married? Ogie Diaz clarifies Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil status


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Talent manager Ogie Diaz denied that Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil already tied the knot. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mahal dies at 46
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mahal dies at 46


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Comedienne Noemi Tesorero, popularly known as Mahal, died due to a yet undisclosed cause. She was 46.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Xian Lim all set for first Kapuso project
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Xian Lim all set for first Kapuso project


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Xian Lim embraces “another chapter” in his life and career with his first project with the Kapuso network.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Daniel Padilla talks about life and love
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Daniel Padilla talks about life and love


                              

                                                                  By Boy Abunda |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Daniel Padilla has been vocal about his desire to settle down around the age of 30.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 First man to accuse R. Kelly of sex abuse testifies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
First man to accuse R. Kelly of sex abuse testifies


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
R. Kelly asked a teenage boy what he "was willing to do for music" before sexually abusing him, according to the first male...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sandara Park joins GOT7 Bambam's label Abyss
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sandara Park joins GOT7 Bambam's label Abyss


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dara's signing with Abyss, however, has a more personal meaning for the Korean pop star.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Paalam, aming Mahal': Celebrities, netizens mourn comedian's passing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Paalam, aming Mahal': Celebrities, netizens mourn comedian's passing


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Celebrities mourn the death of comedienne Noemi Tesorero, popularly known as Mahal.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with