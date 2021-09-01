




































































 




   

   









Entertainment

'One take lang po talaga': Rhen Escano on sexy scenes with returning actor Jao Mapa
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 1, 2021 | 4:14pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress Rhen Escano revealed that she was comfortable making her sexy scene with returning actor Jao Mapa. 



During the virtual press conference for her upcoming movie “Paraluman” yesterday, Rhen said she trusted the movie’s director Yam Laranas when it came with the sensitive scenes. 



“Siyempre noong binasa ko po 'yung script, aware po akong may mga gagawin kaming sensitive scenes so ayon po talaga 'yung pinagusapan naming ni Direk Yam (Laranas). Importante po kasi na ma-pull off yung mga sensitive na eksana,” Rhen said. 



“Happy po ako and maswerte po ako na si Direk Yam po talaga ang gumawa no'n na sobrang bilis. One take lang po talaga 'yung mga love scenes na mapapanood niyo so 'yun talaga ang dapat abangan kung paano naming nagawa na one take lang,” she said.  



After starring in sexy movies such as “Adan,” “Untrue” and “The Other Wife,” Rhen said her sexy scenes with Jao still gave her goosebumps but it turned out smooth. 



“Hindi naman po nawawala' yung kaba lagi 'pag may mga gano'ng eksena pero I really have to trust my director, my co-actor na nandon 'yon no'ng ginawa namin kaya hindi ko po masasabi na nahirapan ako kasi smooth po namin siya na nagawa knowing na si Jao, first time ko po kasing gumawa ng love scene na hindi ko masyadong ka-age bracket pero hindi po talaga, hindi ko po naramdaman 'yon,” she said. 



“Makikita niyo naman po sa mismong love scene kung may ilang factor ba. Thankful po ako na si mismong Direk Yam ang kumuha ng eksenang yon so na pull out namin sa mismong pelikula,” she added. 



Award-winning thriller and horror film director Yam is back, this time for a new romance movie, “Paraluman.” 



Peter (Jao) lives in with his partner Giselle (Gwen Garci), who’s a barangay worker. They will meet Mia (Rhen), the minor, younger sister of one of their friends. Not long after, Mia falls in love with Peter who is almost twice her age and is soon to be wed with Giselle. Before everything goes wrong, Peter must choose between Mia, who’s very much younger than him and who just came into his life very recently, or Giselle, who has been with him for the longest time and wants nothing but to be with him for the rest of her life. 



Vivamax is available at web.vivamax.net. Patrons can download the app and subscribe via Google Play Store, App Store, and Huawei AppGallery. For only P29, you can unli-watch all Vivamax titles for three days. You can also subscribe for P149/month and P399 for 3 months for bigger savings. You can also cast your screen from your device to Smart TV with Google Chromecast or Apple TV.

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

