




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Janno on professionalism, being 2nd choice & giving back to fans
                        

                           
!hola - MJ Marfori - The Philippine Star
August 28, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Janno on professionalism, being 2nd choice & giving back to fans
Janno Gibbs
STAR /  File
                        

                        
Unlike his Instagram handle @jannolategibbs, Janno Gibbs is quite the opposite nowadays. He was on the dot for our 6 p.m. interview via Zoom for his new movie 69+1 and was more than generous to share his two cents on his career, experiences and recent musings.



Having been brought up in the limelight with many successful projects under his belt, plus being part of a showbiz clan, the public is well-aware of the singer/actor’s dabble with controversies regarding his alleged tardiness and unprofessionalism in the past. What people did not know about was Janno’s ordeal with insomnia.



In another interview with me alongside Jove Francisco and Chiqui Vergel for Sa Totoo Lang, Janno opened up how he switched doctors and is now recovering from it. “Total sinabi na ni Jove iyong insomnia, that’s my main problem. I’m lucky because I have a new doctor, I have new medicines that work better for me.”



Janno was so touched by the testimonial of direk Darryl Yap regarding him never being late on set. That really left him so emotional because “it came at the right time.” To naturally return the favor, Janno sincerely expressed his praises for Darryl, and talked about working with him in 69+1 and saying yes to the scenes and movie concepts that were relatively new to him.



“When I read the script, ninerbyos ako kasi ang dami ko gagawin dito. I mean I’ve done naughty stuff with sila Andrew (E) and Dennis (Padilla) but not this (kind) kasi medyo level up sa naughtiness, bordering on sexy. Isa lang ang sinasagot ko lagi, you can’t argue with success. Lahat ng movies niya (direk Darryl) patok at hindi lang patok, super enjoy iyong mga tao. Critically acclaimed.”



To put more context, the Darryl Yap-directed 69+1 is about lesbian couple Ivy (Maui Taylor) and Patricia (Rose Van Ginkel) who are on their way to their seventh anniversary. To manage the so-called seven-year-itch, they agreed to allow a man into their relationship for a throuple — three for a couple — just for a year, thinking they just missed the physical aspects of a man.



Janno plays Apol, a photographer who, although checks the qualifications that they want for a man, is someone whom they think they can’t be in love or attached with. Together, they will discover if a polyamorous relationship will actually work for them or not. Throuple is a relatively new concept in Filipino film, wherein the members in a relationship openly share affection in a three-way manner and have equal preference for all parties involved.



Janno admitted that he found the idea to be shocking in a way, but he’s thankful of how open his family is to his accepting such a role in his 50s.



“My family, my daughters, my wife. I even got it from my parents… we are quite liberal we are not the traditional stuck up family. We are an open(-minded) family so madali maintindihan for them. Of course, na sa-shock pa rin ako! Alam ko uso ito, prevalent in the States, sa mga puti pero dito shocking pa rin. Conservative pa rin majority ng Pinoys.”



He was not even hurt when Darryl told him that he was not his first choice for the film. He’s just thankful it ended up on his lap thanks to the push of Viva boss Vic del Rosario. “Sa tagal ko sa industry, lolo na ako sa industry, I understand the business. But aside from that, when you hear na hindi ikaw iyong first choice, challenge iyon sa iyo na kailangan galingan ko dito kasi linagay ako ng boss ko rito.”



69+1 is showing this Sept. 3 on the VivaMax platform and Janno is finally granting his fans’ request after so long. “People have been asking for a love song from me so on the day of the showing of this movie, may love song din ako na ilalabas.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JANNO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paolo Contis shares lessons learned he can apply to 'next partner' or 'next life'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paolo Contis shares lessons learned he can apply to 'next partner' or 'next life'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actor Paolo Contis revealed that he learned a lot from his character in the Netflix movie “A Faraway Land”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Carmina Villaroel breaks silence over her twins' relationship with Darren Espanto, Kyline Alcantara
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Carmina Villaroel breaks silence over her twins' relationship with Darren Espanto, Kyline Alcantara


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
TV host-actress Carmina Villaroel reacted on rumors to her twins Cassy and Mavy romantically linked to Darren Espanto and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Fate wanted us to be together': Beauty queen Sharifa Akeel on marrying Toto Mangudadatu
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Fate wanted us to be together': Beauty queen Sharifa Akeel on marrying Toto Mangudadatu


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Beauty queen Sharifa Akeel believed that fate wanted her and Maguindanao Rep. Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu to be...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Gonzaga thanks cellphone snatcher's wife
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Gonzaga thanks cellphone snatcher's wife


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga thanked the police after helping her recover her cellphone which got snatched in Edsa on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nadine Lustre spotted with rumored new boyfriend in Siargao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nadine Lustre spotted with rumored new boyfriend in Siargao


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress Nadine Lustre spent some of her pandemic time on the beach of Siargao with rumored new boyfriend Christopher Bar...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Want to podcast? Jim Bacarro, Saab Magalona give tips
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Want to podcast? Jim Bacarro, Saab Magalona give tips


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Jim Bacarro and Saab Magalona gave advice to people who wanted to try podcasting. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Baby in Nirvana album, now 30, suing band for alleged sexual exploitation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Baby in Nirvana album, now 30, suing band for alleged sexual exploitation


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The US man who featured as a baby on the cover of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album, one of the most famous album covers of all...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kristen Stewart predicted to win Oscars Best Actress for playing Princess Diana in 'Spencer'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kristen Stewart predicted to win Oscars Best Actress for playing Princess Diana in 'Spencer'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Film critics predicted Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart might be the next to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards for playing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janus del Prado spills more tea on 'miracle' between 'G,' 'P'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janus del Prado spills more tea on 'miracle' between 'G,' 'P'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actor Janus del Prado revealed that he defended G to her friend Bea Alonzo back then on the issue between G and P on the shooting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lovi plays British blues diva in The Chelsea Cowboy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lovi plays British blues diva in The Chelsea Cowboy


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Lovi Poe has snagged the role of the legendary blues singer Dana Gillespie in the international film project The Chelsea Cowboy,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with