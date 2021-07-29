




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Bela Padilla shares how she remained friends with ex-flame Neil Arce, Angel Locsin
Actress Bela Padilla
ABS-CBN/Released

                     

                        

                           
Bela Padilla shares how she remained friends with ex-flame Neil Arce, Angel Locsin

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2021 - 8:35am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla explained how she remained friends with ex-boyfriend Neil Arce and his fiancé Angel Locsin. 



In her interview with G3 San Diego on YouTube, Bela revealed that she and Neil broke up during the shooting of his movie with Jericho Rosales “Luck at First Sight.”



“I think because we broke up right in the middle of shooting ‘Luck at First Sight,’ nahiya din siguro kami kay Jericho (Rosales), kay Direk Dan (Villegas) and everyone. We had to be professional. And also as individuals, Neil is very mature. I am also very mature,” she said.



Bela added that she remained friends with Angel even if she is Neil's girlfriend.  






“I still consider Angel a friend. I feel like if she needs anything from me or I need anything from her, we can still go to each other. There’s no animosity at all,” she said.



The actress said the show business is very small so she wouldn’t stress herself avoiding someone. 



“I don’t want to avoid going to a certain building because I might run into someone. I hate that feeling. Why would I stress myself like that?” she said. 



Bela said she’s matured enough to be non-confrontational as she advised others on how to be friends with their exes. 



“It has to be a constant thing that you apply effort to. Obviously, if you don’t want to be friends with your ex, you won’t do anything about it. But if you do, and you run into each other at a social event, say hi, small things like that, just to make other people around you comfortable as well. It comes with a certain level of maturity, also the personality type. I am very non-confrontational. Neil is also non-confrontational. Angel is as well,” she said.



“We are all at an age where we don’t need to fight or bicker anymore. There’s really nothing to fight about. The reason why we broke up was because we didn’t like each other that way anymore,” she added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BELA PADILLA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Sana maayos pa nila': Cindy Miranda on Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla split
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Sana maayos pa nila': Cindy Miranda on Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla split


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Beauty queen-turned-actress Cindy Miranda reiterated that she’s not the reason of the breakup of celebrity couple Ajur...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'May kulang pa ba?': Chito Miranda, Neri Naig share cryptic post
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'May kulang pa ba?': Chito Miranda, Neri Naig share cryptic post


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fans of celebrity couple Chito Miranda and Neri Naig were alarmed after the two posted cryptic posts on social media about...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JK Labajo campaigns girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz for Miss Universe Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JK Labajo campaigns girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz for Miss Universe Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya singer JK Labajo showed support to girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz by encouraging his followers to vote for her in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former foster child wins Mrs. Universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former foster child wins Mrs. Universe


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
A former foster child won the Mrs. Universe 2021 crown.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Piolo Pascual shuts down network transfer rumors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Piolo Pascual shuts down network transfer rumors


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual shut down rumors that he is transferring to another network. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Darna' to begin taping as Jane de Leon exits 'Ang Probinsyano'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Darna' to begin taping as Jane de Leon exits 'Ang Probinsyano'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 50 minutes ago                              


                                                            
What will happen now to "CarLia"? It's one of the questions of the fanbase of Cardo and Lia when news broke out that Jane...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fast track challenge: Miss World Philippines 2021 National Costume finalists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fast track challenge: Miss World Philippines 2021 National Costume finalists


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Miss World Philippines organization presented its 45 official candidates wearing inspirations from their places of origin,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Craig of the Creek&rsquo;s Fil-Am director champions cultural diversity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Craig of the Creek’s Fil-Am director champions cultural diversity


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tiffany on how her Filipino grandparents taught her the importance of visual humor: ‘My grandparents were old and had...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How Binibini queens answered my &lsquo;trending&rsquo; question
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How Binibini queens answered my ‘trending’ question


                              

                                                                  By Boy Abunda |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
As one of the celebrity guest panelists in the 57th Binibining Pilipinas, I recorded seven questions and the question the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ann Colis tries luck in showbiz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ann Colis tries luck in showbiz


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
One thing that excites Ann about building a career here is the passionate Filipino crowd. ‘The audience itself. It’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with