Bela Padilla shares how she remained friends with ex-flame Neil Arce, Angel Locsin

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla explained how she remained friends with ex-boyfriend Neil Arce and his fiancé Angel Locsin.

In her interview with G3 San Diego on YouTube, Bela revealed that she and Neil broke up during the shooting of his movie with Jericho Rosales “Luck at First Sight.”

“I think because we broke up right in the middle of shooting ‘Luck at First Sight,’ nahiya din siguro kami kay Jericho (Rosales), kay Direk Dan (Villegas) and everyone. We had to be professional. And also as individuals, Neil is very mature. I am also very mature,” she said.

Bela added that she remained friends with Angel even if she is Neil's girlfriend.

“I still consider Angel a friend. I feel like if she needs anything from me or I need anything from her, we can still go to each other. There’s no animosity at all,” she said.

The actress said the show business is very small so she wouldn’t stress herself avoiding someone.

“I don’t want to avoid going to a certain building because I might run into someone. I hate that feeling. Why would I stress myself like that?” she said.

Bela said she’s matured enough to be non-confrontational as she advised others on how to be friends with their exes.

“It has to be a constant thing that you apply effort to. Obviously, if you don’t want to be friends with your ex, you won’t do anything about it. But if you do, and you run into each other at a social event, say hi, small things like that, just to make other people around you comfortable as well. It comes with a certain level of maturity, also the personality type. I am very non-confrontational. Neil is also non-confrontational. Angel is as well,” she said.

“We are all at an age where we don’t need to fight or bicker anymore. There’s really nothing to fight about. The reason why we broke up was because we didn’t like each other that way anymore,” she added.