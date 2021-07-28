Former foster child wins Mrs. Universe

MANILA, Philippines — A former foster child won the Mrs. Universe 2021 crown.

Victoria Petersen, who entered foster care at the age of 12, won the crown for USA.

In her Facebook account, Victoria posted photos her crowning.

“Glory be to God forever and ever. Amen. Mrs. Universe 2022,” she wrote.

In her blog, Victoria said she is an advocate of foster care and restoration of family.

“My experience in foster care as a former foster youth, foster care advocate, & foster mom fuels my life’s passion to raise up & nurture my own family, as well as advocate for the restoration of family. My heart is burdened for the foster care community, foster youth, vulnerable youth, & suffering families,” she said.

Victoria is also a pro-life advocate.

“If we genuinely love, we must undoubtedly choose life, not just in our marches and at pregnancy centers but in our backyards, in our homes, and in our foster care system,” she said

The beauty queen from Ohio works with America’s Kids Belong, which helps foster children find permanent homes before they become adults.