Army reservist chosen to compete in Miss Supranational in Poland

MANILA, Philippines — Dindi Pajares, one of three aspirants from the province of Bataan, was crowned Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 ahead of the final show on August 8.

She will be leaving for Poland on August 3 to arrive in time for the pre-pageant activities.

Miss World Philippines national director Arnold Vegafria announced Dindi's title in a no-frills ceremony at the Red Hotel in Quezon City. She was considered alongside Kathleen Paton (Aklan), Ruffa Nava (Bohol) and Megan Deen Campbell (Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu).

The 28-year-old beauty from Orani was chosen through a poll by the Miss World Philippines organization and the candidates themselves.

"Thank you to my co-candidates. Thank you for making my dreams come true," gushed the teary-eyed beauty queen amid cheers from the other contestants who were present during the coronation rites.

Dindi was in happy tears right after the announcement and all throughout the ceremony, with girls fussing over her makeup and slightly oversized crown that kept on slipping from her head.

Before the formal announcement, rumors were spreading online that the organization will be sending Reina Hispanoamericana 2019 4th runner-up winner Katrina Llegado.

Miss Multinational Philippines 2019 Isabela de Leon was also rumored to represent the Philippines because she was not able to compete in the international finals in India amid the national surge of the Delta variant.

The Miss World-Philippines 2021 final show was supposed to unfold on June 25 but an IATF advisory necessitated its plan to be moved to a further date.

In a social media post a day before, the Miss World Philippines organization wrote that "in compliance with the reimposition of the IATF's heightened GCQ restrictions, the Miss World-Philippines organization is rescheduling the forthcoming Miss World-Philippines coronation night , originally scheduled this coming Sunday, July 25 at Okada Manila, to August 8, same venue."

In the send-off party Monday, Dindi said she did not expected that she will be crowned as the Miss Supranational Philippines 2021. She said she will give her all to win the country’s Miss Supranational crown.

“It was really unexpected because we usually expect that it's going to be in a big arena with a loss of audience. But mine was really different. I realized that it's not about the coronation night, it is not about the audience but it's really about the duties and responsibilities of the crown. So you have to embrace that we have to work for the organization for more than a year,” she said.

She also revealed that the Supranational title was her dream crown since she was 16 years old.

“The supranational crown is actually my dream since I’m 16. Now that I got my dream crown, I'm going to my devote my time and all my effort for the organization and also the promote my community service initiative and my purpose as a Miss Supranational Philippines,” she said.

“I am going to represent our country in the international pageant and I promise that I'm going to get our country’s second Supranational crown,” she added.

The Miss World-Philippines 2021 final show will be shown to a nationwide audience via GMA-7's rainbow network at 10:15 p.m. There will be live streaming of the coronation night at 7 p.m. on the KTX, iFlix, WeTV and Globe Upstream pay-per-view platforms.

The Miss Supranational 2021 coronation night will unfold on August 21 in Poland and will be aired in GMA-7. — With reports from Jan Milo Severo