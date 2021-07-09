




































































 




   

   









Loisa Andalio, Sue Ramirez share shocking hair itchuations plus advice on how to solve them
Even celebrities are not spared from itch and dandruff. Young actresses Sue Ramirez and Loisa Andalio have also experienced itchuations in their everyday lives.
Screen Grab

                     

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Ever walked into a party and felt really confident and beautiful, but then your head starts to itch because of dandruff? Yikes! 



Ganda na sana but all the itching and scratching has ruined the moment to make a connection with other people.



Itchuations like that could really affect one’s self-confidence. It can make people feel uncomfortable in public scenarios and prevents them from having fun, being part of the crowd, and getting close to others.



Sadly, dandruff is a common problem that many people suffer from. It’s caused by many things including hot and humid weather, which can make the head sweaty and oily and can lead to the development of dandruff. 



Even celebrities are not spared from itch and dandruff. Young actresses Sue Ramirez and Loisa Andalio have also experienced itchuations in their everyday lives.



Fortunately, they’ve found a solution in Head and Shoulders Smooth and Silky Shampoo, which has helped them address itch and dandruff, as they shared during Head and Shoulders’ #HeadsTogether Stream and Dance Party.



Let’s take it from Sue and Loisa. Here’s how we can prevent embarrassing itchuations: 



Ganda na sana itchuation 1. Visible dandruff flakes on clothes 



Loisa shared an incident wherein she was taking photos with some of her fans during a mall show and the picture showed that she had embarrassing dandruff on her shoulders. 



Solution: Since seeing that photo, Loisa has been using Head and Shoulders as a preventative measure to combat itch and dandruff. 



Ganda na sana itchuation 2. Long and hot days on set during tapings 



As actresses, both Loisa and Sue endure long hours on set. The hot lights and long hours of waiting in between takes or scenes can take a toll, making the scalp itchy and hair frizzy. 



Solution: Loisa and Sue shared that they always bring a bottle of Head and Shoulders Smooth and Silky during tapings. “It helps me achieve straight and beautiful hair during tapings and keeps me fresh throughout the day,” Sue said.



Ganda na sana itchuation 3. Itchy scalp 



Sue shared that during one of her beauty shoots, she had to ask the production team to stop because her scalp was itchy and she wasn’t able to project properly. Ganda na sana but not fully because of the itch. 



Solution: Sue started using Head and Shoulders to prevent the itch and further embarrassing moments while at work. 



To avoid itchuations, one needs to have a healthy scalp and hair. 



Healthy hair starts with having a healthy and dandruff-free scalp but with more than 50% of the population suffering from it, you need an anti-dandruff shampoo that’s trusted all over the world. 



Head and Shoulders has been clinically proven to help and protect the scalp from bacteria that causes dandruff, and makes hair 100% dandruff- and itch-free. 



With its new formulation, the anti-dandruff shampoo helps keep hair healthy, soft, and smooth while giving off a long-lasting scent—even if you want to dance the day or the night away. 



Ready to show off your moves? 



Filipino hip hop group Allmo$t and Juan Caoile came up with the perfect song that could make anyone dance with the utmost confidence. 



Ganda Na Sana shows a variety of itchuations that many Filipinos go through when their crushes are on the scene. 



Instead of wallowing in the embarrassment, ladies and gents started dancing. They are now using the song to show off their hair and how they are conquering itchuations. 



 



Shop the Head and Shoulders Smooth and Silky Shampoo at Lazada in this link



For more information on Head and Shoulders, visit https://www.headandshoulders.ph/en-ph.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

