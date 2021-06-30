Alwyn Uytingco shows Jennica Garcia love after slammed by Jean Garcia

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Alwyn Uytingco expressed his love and asked for forgiveness from his wife Jennica Garcia after getting lambasted by the actress' mother and his mother-in-law, Jean Garcia.

In his Instagram account, Alwyn posted a photo of him and Jennica and said sorry for his shortcomings.

“Mahal kita, @jennicauytingco. Sorry sa lahat ng pagkukulang ko. Patawad sa lahat ng pagkakamali ko. Di mahalaga kung ano sabihin nila... ang mahalaga para sakin ay mga salita na manggagaling sayo,” Alwyn wrote.

“Natalisod man ako, hindi ko hahayaan na nandito lang ako. Babangon ako, mahal. At patuloy na babagtas patungo sayo. Mahal na mahal kita,” he added.

Jean lambasted Alwyn online over the heartaches he gave to her daughter.

In Alwyn’s Instagram account, Jean commented multiple comments on the actor’s post expressing his love to Jennica.

“Talaga ba yan Alwyn?!!! Sana sinagot mo message ko sayo... respeto kase yon bilang magulang ni Jennica. Kausapin mo kaya ako para magkaintindahan tayo! Ok ka lang ba?!” Jean wrote.

“Haaayyy kawawa kase ikaw di ka marunong makipag-usap Alwyn, respeto lang hinihingi ko sayo, di ka marunong rumespeto sa mother in law mo…yun lang naman…just saying!!!” she commented.

“Wow! Galing mo after everything?!!! Wow ulit!!!” she said.

“Wow ngayon naiisip mo mga anak mo??? Tama naman yan pero yung heartaches ni Jennica sayo?! Ok ba?!!!! Tanong lang Alwyn???” she added.

Meanwhile, in her own Instagram account, Jean posted a quote about infidelity.

“A real man chooses to honor, love, respect, adore, and be faithful to one woman,” the quote said.

Alwyn and Jennica's marriage became the subject of speculation last March when the actress deleted photos of her husband on her Instagram.