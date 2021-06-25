New way to the Universe: Miss Universe Philippines announces new normal selection process

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization recently announced its new normal selection process.

There are three stages to this new screening procedure.

First, there will be an initial virtual screening. All applicants will be screened via Zoom from the comfort of their respective homes. There is no need for them to travel to Manila.

Second, there will be an elimination round via online challenges. A series of challenges will test the virtual roster of candidates as to their readiness for the Miss Universe Philippines crown and responsibilities.

Third, a fan voting will help pick the best candidates. Fan votes on the online challenges will have a bearing on the selection of the official MUPH 2021 delegates.

On the "no height requirement" given in the guidelines, Miss Universe Australia 2020 Maria Thattil gave her thumbs up in a social media post.

"Woke up to the great news that @missuniverseph removed the height requirement in the @missuniverse competition. @missuniverseaustralia.official never encouraged me to even perceive it as a barrier. In fact, my director @troybarbagallo would often remind me it was my power. With the MUPH organization not imposing a height requirement, I'd love to see other national organizations follow suit.

"Why? It's simple! Miss Universe is a powerful global ambassador. All the delegates are too, and have the opportunity to ignite global change for GOOD. Look at me - At 5'3", I did exactly that. And I did it as the shortest candidate in my cohort, one of the shortest in Miss Universe's seven decade history . . . and in the Top 10.

"Well done @missuniverseph for challenging exclusive beauty standards. The number of centimeters you stand tall doesn't dictate your ability to be a leader and change maker. Less barriers to access for all women - here is to progress," shared the bubbly Australian beauty queen.

