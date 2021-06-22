




































































 




   







   















Sharon Cuneta shares what makes LA life 'sobrang special'
Megastar Sharon Cuneta
Sharon Cuneta via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Sharon Cuneta shares what makes LA life 'sobrang special'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2021 - 6:26pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta revealed that she’s living her best life in Los Angeles. 



In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, Sharon said she can stroll around the mall and dine-in in a restaurant without getting much attention as compared to the Philippines. 





“Maaaring sa inyo no big deal, sa akin po, ito ang paborito ko — ‘yung nagagawa ko ‘yung lahat ng normal na bagay na tinetake niyo for granted. Sa akin, sobrang special kasi iba ang buhay namin sa Manila,” Sharon said.



In the same vlog, Sharon introduced her childhood friend and said that for her, "family" does not always means being blood-related.



 






 



“I just have a few real friends in the world. They’re really just a handful. Four of them are childhood friends and this is one of them. She’s the oldest friend I’ve had, my lifelong friend, Lorraine. And Jello, her husband, who has become a friend not just because he’s married to my best friend but because he’s such a great guy, a great person. And I love them both so much, and I love their kids,” Sharon shared.



“Family is not always blood. And I want to thank you not just for the dinner, but for everything all these decades. Thank you for giving me your children and your grandson,” she told her friends.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

