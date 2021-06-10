




































































 




   







   















Catriona Gray open to do movies, more projects with boyfriend Sam Milby
Catriona Gray and Sam Milby on the music video of their new single 'We're in this Together.'
Catriona Gray via YouTube, screenshot

                     

                        

                           
                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2021 - 7:42pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray expressed that she’s open to work with boyfriend Sam Milby in a showbiz project.



In a virtual media conference recently for her single "R.Y.F," Catriona said she’s open to the possibility of working with Sam but they would like to keep their relationship private. 





“Yes, I would be open to it but I really enjoy keeping our relationship quite private. It’s not that we’re opposed to working together but it would be different. It’s like marketing your relationship for a project or keeping it for yourself. So ‘yun lang,” Miss Universe 2018 explained.



If she would have her way, she said she would love to collaborate with Sam for an acoustic song. 



“I’m such a fan of Sam’s voice in general. I don’t know what song. Sana love song,” she said while poking her tongue out. 



The Filipino-Australian beauty queen also said that she wanted to do an action movie because she’s a black belter in karate. She also expressed her desire to work with others.



“I would love to work with different people. I wouldn’t be picky, whatsoever, because it will be a learning experience either the way. And that’s what I would need as a newcomer in that type of field,” she said. 



RELATEDCatriona Gray never thought of raising any other flag but The Philippines


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CATRIONA GRAY
                                                      SAM MILBY.
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
