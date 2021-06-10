







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Catriona Gray shares success formula, reacts to alleged âcopycatsâ
Amanda Obdam, Miss Universe Thailand 2020 competes on stage as a Top 10 finalist in an evening gown of her choice during the 69th Miss Universe Competition® on May 16, 2021 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida; Catriona Gray takes her final walk as Miss Universe 2018 during the Miss Universe competition on December 8, 2019 live from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. 
MUO/Tracy Nguyen, Frank L Szelwach

                     

                        

                           
Catriona Gray shares success formula, reacts to alleged ‘copycats’

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2021 - 6:05pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Last month, while the Miss Universe 2020 pageant was in full swing, Miss Universe Thailand 2020 Amanda Obdam went viral for donning an evening gown that Internet users compared to the farewell gown Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray wore when she passed on her crown at Miss Universe 2019.



Amanda’s Oat Couture-made, long-sleeve ensemble was inspired by crystal-clear ocean waves, while Catriona’s Mak Tumang opus channeled the Philippine eagle. 

   
   


In a recent virtual press conference for her single “R.Y.F,” Catriona shared her thoughts on what Internet users deemed as her pageant “copycats.”



“My branding has been consistent with my national costume in Miss Universe. I only see maybe some semblance in silhouettes, but I don’t feel I can take ownership of the side part or the slit of the dress. You know what I mean? It’s not mine to own,” she told Philstar.com and other press in the virtual conference.



According to her, she does not mind if other candidates, even from other countries, try to emulate her.



“And I also know, in the journey of representing your country in pageantry, it is always about the girl wanting to feel like in her most beautiful and her most empowered and her most confident. So if it’s a style that perhaps she feels that way, then own it!”



For Catriona, it should not be taken against a candidate if the contestant's look is similar to hers or other past queens.



“And it doesn’t make it a disadvantage. People may reckon that, ‘Oh, that’s a similar dress!’ But each girl has her own journey and if that style makes her feel beautiful and confident, and who are we to say that it affects their journey? Because it’s their decision, eh, it’s their journey and how they wish to portray themselves.”



Apart from her outfits, pageant fans also noticed that many candidates after her assumingly tried to mirror her iconic Lava Walk.



According to her, anyone is free to walk in any way they like. What matters is they work hard like she does.



“Being onstage in pageantry, I didn’t walk like that five years ago. It was something I had to learn step by step. And it’s something like that in every career.”



Her formula for success, may it be in pageants or anywhere else, is not just a winning wardrobe or walk but “Preparedness plus opportunity equals success.”



This, she said, entails talking to people in the field and seeking for their advice. 



“You find that people are more than happy to pass on their wisdom and knowledge to someone and be a mentor to someone.”



She also recommended higher education through free online resources or books. This could be especially helpful for pageant candidates at the Question and Answer portion.



From being the anthem for her Miss Universe journey, she hopes that her “R.Y.F” (Raise Your Flag) version, whose lyrics has been tweaked by her with help from ABS-CBN’s Star Music and CS Music, would also turn out to be anyone’s fight song.



“If you see discrimination happening in your workplace, in your friends group, in your own circle, you can stand up from that as a person or have an opportunity to educate where that discrimination is coming from,” the beauty queen-singer said of her single now available in various music streaming services.



“I’m all for standing up for something but I’m also up for starting a conversation because that's where we’ll all move forward together.”


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      CATRIONA GRAY
                                                      MISS UNIVERSE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 The new trend in perfumery: Personalize & create your own scent
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
The new trend in perfumery: Personalize & create your own scent


                              

                                                                  By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
As in love, any perfume fan is on a constant search for “the one” a signature scent that can define your olfactory...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paulo Bautista & Danielle Osme&ntilde;a: I Do, I Zoom!
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Paulo Bautista & Danielle Osmeña: I Do, I Zoom!


                              

                                                                  By Frannie Jacinto |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Danielle Osmeña and her seamstress made a total of 17 dresses  for her mom and mother-in-law, three sisters, bridesmaids...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A safe and fair gaming experience for guests
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
A safe and fair gaming experience for guests


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Going above and beyond guests’ expectations when it comes to safeguarding the welfare and well-being of its gaming patrons,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Balik Kapamilya, yes!': Korina Sanchez flexes beach body as her show returns to ABS-CBN
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
'Balik Kapamilya, yes!': Korina Sanchez flexes beach body as her show returns to ABS-CBN


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
TV host Korina Sanchez flexed her beach body on social media as she thanked her followers for cheering for her. 


                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5 ways you can be more sustainable in your fashion choices
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
5 ways you can be more sustainable in your fashion choices


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
In a recent webinar by Philstar.com and Levi’s, fashion experts and environmental advocates stir the discussion on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ready, set, shop
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Ready, set, shop


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Enjoy the biggest markdowns of up to 50 percent off from your favorite brands at Rustan’s end-of-season sale, dahl...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with