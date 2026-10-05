^

Business

‘BSP should avoid rate hikes to defend peso’

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
October 6, 2026 | 12:00am
â€˜BSP should avoid rate hikes to defend pesoâ€™
An individual exchanges her US dollar at an establishment for foreign exchange in Quezon City on January 15, 2026.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) should avoid using interest rate hikes primarily to defend the peso and instead keep monetary policy focused on inflation, according to Manulife Investments Philippines, as elevated US yields and broad dollar strength continue to pressure the local currency.

Jean Olivia de Castro, head of fixed income at Manulife Investments Philippines, said further tightening could still be warranted if inflation risks intensify, but the central bank should distinguish between persistent domestic price pressures and short-term currency weakness driven largely by global developments.

“The BSP’s primary objective should be to keep inflation expectations firmly anchored, while recognizing that much of the peso’s weakness reflects global factors such as elevated US Treasury yields and broad dollar strength,” De Castro said.

“While further tightening remains an option if inflation risks intensify, policy should remain focused on the inflation outlook rather than short-term currency moves,” she said.

The BSP uses its policy interest rate to influence borrowing costs, demand and inflation across the economy. Higher rates can also provide some support to the peso by making peso-denominated assets more attractive, but excessive tightening risks further slowing economic activity.

De Castro said a disciplined and data-dependent approach would allow the central bank to preserve its credibility on inflation while limiting unnecessary damage to growth.

The peso has remained under pressure despite the BSP’s tightening as higher US interest rates continue to support the dollar and increase the attractiveness of US assets.

Manulife said the next major direction for global interest rates and currencies could depend heavily on US labor market data, which investors are watching for clues on the Federal Reserve’s next policy moves.

“A strong payrolls number would likely revive higher-for-longer rate expectations, keeping US yields elevated and exerting pressure on both Philippine bond yields and the peso,” De Castro said.

US Treasury yields serve as a global benchmark for borrowing costs. When they rise, investors typically demand higher yields from riskier assets, including Philippine government bonds, while higher US returns can also strengthen the dollar against emerging-market currencies such as the peso.

A softer US labor report, however, could strengthen expectations for further Fed easing.

“On the other hand, a softer labor print would support the case for further Fed easing, providing some relief to fixed income markets and allowing the peso to strengthen modestly, assuming global risk sentiment improves,” De Castro said.

Still, Manulife expects a combination of elevated global yields, peso weakness and increased government borrowing to keep Philippine interest rates relatively high even if short-term volatility subsides.

CURRENCY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Market’s narrowing breadth

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
Market breadth has deteriorated sharply the past month.
Business
fbtw

Affordability

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
In the 2026 US midterm elections, “affordability” has evolved into a central political issue.
Business
fbtw
Mitsubishi deal boosts Ayala FDI haul close to P100 billion

Mitsubishi deal boosts Ayala FDI haul close to P100 billion

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Mitsubishi Corp.’s P44.5-billion investment in Ayala Corp. has brought the recent wave of foreign direct investments...
Business
fbtw
PNB open to selling stake in PNB Holdings

PNB open to selling stake in PNB Holdings

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
MANILA, Philippines — Lucio Tan-led Philippine National Bank has expressed willingness to sell its stake in listed real...
Business
fbtw
DBP urges public to invest in RTBs

DBP urges public to invest in RTBs

2 days ago
State-run Development Bank of the Philippines called on the public to invest in the latest tranche of the retail Treasury...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

The waiting room: Grassroots innovation vs systemic waste

By Rey Elbo | 1 hour ago
Many times, I’ve encountered situations that are naturally funny, but in truth are downright stupendous, like a stranger’s clumsy fall due to a wet floor courtesy of a diaper-less pet dog inside a shopping...
Business
fbtw
SM Prime records over 1 million visitors across live venues

SM Prime records over 1 million visitors across live venues

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc. has sustained robust demand across its major live entertainment venues, with over one million visitors...
Business
fbtw
Singlife Philippines names Allen Reyes as CEO

Singlife Philippines names Allen Reyes as CEO

By Aubrey Rose Inosante | 1 hour ago
Singlife Philippines Inc. has appointed Allen Reyes as its new CEO, the digital life insurer announced yesterday.
Business
fbtw
FILRT appoints Joseph Yap as president

FILRT appoints Joseph Yap as president

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Filinvest REIT Corp., the real estate investment trust arm of the Gotianun family’s Filinvest Land Inc., will undergo...
Business
fbtw
Converge&rsquo;s subsea cables spare Filipinos from internet outage

Converge’s subsea cables spare Filipinos from internet outage

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. found an immediate return on investment in its new subsea cable to Singapore...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with