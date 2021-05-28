




































































 




   







   















Desiree del Valle pregnant with first baby
Actress Desiree del Valle showing her baby bump
Boom Labrusca via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Desiree del Valle pregnant with first baby

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2021 - 2:06pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Desiree del Valle revealed that she's pregnant with her first baby with actor Boom Labrusca. 



In the actor’s Instagram account, Boom posted a photo of Desiree in a bikini showing her baby bump. 



“Believe in what you Pray for.. 'At the right time, I, the Lord will make it happen' Isaiah 60:22,” Boom captioned the post. 



“We found out April 22, 2021. 17 weeks & counting. Thank you Mom & Den for my Birthday Cake and fruit basket. Salamat po Ama. Can’t wait to see you baby,” he added. 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by boom labrusca (@boomeey)








Boom also greeted his wife a happy birthday on the same post. 



“Btw it is also my darling's b-day today. So Happy Happy bday to my best friend, my wife, my Life,” he wrote. 



Apart from Desiree's photos in swimsuit, Boom also shared images of the baby’s sonogram and pregnancy test result. 



The actress also shared the same post on her Instagram account. 



Desiree and Boom have been in a relationship for more than five years before they got married in an intimate wedding ceremony at the South Lake Tahoe, California in 2016.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

