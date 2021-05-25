




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Hollywood star Christian Kane bares his 'best memory' of the Philippines
Hollywood star Christian Kane
Christian Kane

                     

                        

                           
Hollywood star Christian Kane bares his 'best memory' of the Philippines

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 25, 2021 - 11:21am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Christian Kane revealed that his favorite thing in shooting the American series “Almost Paradise” in Cebu was the Filipino people. 



During a recent virtual press conference for the series, Christian said he was first intimidated to be in Cebu because he was the only American. 



“My favorite moment in Cebu is getting there and being so nervous that I’m the only American there. You know, maybe they look at me different, you know. And they never did and that’s the best memory of me about Cebu,” he said. 



The actor, who is also the lead singer of the country-southern rock band Kane, said he wanted to go back to Cebu because he left a “family” there. 



 










 



“That’s why I wanted to go back so bad because I left a family there. I left in Cebu more family more than I ever had in my entire life. I left Philippines, I should say. That was my best memory,” he said.  



Meanwhile, Kapamilya Channel and A2Z will show the last two weeks of the ABS-CBN and Electric Entertainment’s historic crime drama series “Almost Paradise.”



Like in the previous eight episodes, the Filipino cast and crew of the American crime drama series promise world-class entertainment in the final two chapters in the story of former US secret agent Alex Walker played by Christian, who was drawn back to his old life after retiring in the island paradise of Cebu.



According to ABS-CBN International Production and Co-Production Division Head Ruel Bayani, the company really wanted to show the world the quality of content made by Filipinos through this project.



All artists that played a role in the show underwent stringent auditions, including the main Filipino cast composed of Nonie Buencamino, Art Acuna, Samantha Richelle, Ces Quesada and Angeli Bayani, and guest stars like ZsaZsa Padilla, Sophia Reola, Richard Yap, Raymond Bagatsing, Noel Trinidad, Lotlot de Leon, Ryan Eigenmann and Ketchup Eusebio, among many others.



Behind the camera, “Almost Paradise” showrunner Dean Devlin, the Chief Executive Officer of Electric Entertainment and famous Hollywood producer of films like “Independence Day,” “Godzilla,” and “The Patriot” also worked with a Filipino staff and crew. Moreover, the program has four Filipino directors in Dan Villegas (Episode 4), Francis Dela Torre (Episode 3 and 7), Hannah Espia (Episode 6 and 9), and Irene Villamor (Episode 8). 



The first American TV series shot entirely in the Philippines, “Almost Paradise” features the beauty of Mactan, Cebu. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHRISTIAN KANE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Samantha Bernardo on being always the runner-up: 'It's probably my destiny'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Samantha Bernardo on being always the runner-up: 'It's probably my destiny'


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) formally welcomed Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sharon Cuneta wants to settle in LA but Francis Pangilinan won't leave Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sharon Cuneta wants to settle in LA but Francis Pangilinan won't leave Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta revealed that she wanted to settle in Los Angeles, California but her husband Sen. Francis...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss South Africa cries after ending country's three-year winning streak at Miss Universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss South Africa cries after ending country's three-year winning streak at Miss Universe


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe South Africa Natasha Joubert broke to tears days after ending the country’s winning streak on the prestigious...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lorin: Decision to join showbiz is fully my own
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lorin: Decision to join showbiz is fully my own


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Lorin Gutierrez has officially taken the showbiz plunge as the newest star of Viva Artists Agency.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maymay Entrata tells Edward Barber: Masaya ang puso ko
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maymay Entrata tells Edward Barber: Masaya ang puso ko


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata admitted to love team partner Edward Barber that her heat is happy now. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Showbiz or education? New Squad Plus members answer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Showbiz or education? New Squad Plus members answer


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The lure of the glittering world of showbiz has seen many hopefuls foregoing education. How many stars have we heard saying...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sports stars take centerstage in Rise Up Stronger
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sports stars take centerstage in Rise Up Stronger


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Athletes, coaches, alumni, icons and legends take centerstage in Rise Up Stronger: The Road to NCAA Season 96 on GTV.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Tips to stay safe and cool this summer
                              


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 May 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Last May 14, a heat index of 53 degrees centigrade was recorded in Dagupan City. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 He&rsquo;s Into Her stars speak out against bullying
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
He’s Into Her stars speak out against bullying


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The cast members of the upcoming teen series He’s Into Her shared their experiences of being bullied while growing up...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Best roommate': Miss Japan Aisha Tochigi misses Rabiya Mateo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Best roommate': Miss Japan Aisha Tochigi misses Rabiya Mateo


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe Japan Aisha Tochigi admitted that she misses her roommate Rabiya Mateo. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with