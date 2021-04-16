Right pick for a debut song

There are times when debut singles are wasted because someone made the wrong choice.

In the case of Jam Quijano whose debut record was dropped in digital stores last April 9, music insiders thought that the artist and movers around him made the right pick.

The pop ballad with lush arrangement and sincere singing all over it is the singer’s composition which he said “has all the elements that represent me well as a writer.”

The opening lines calmly set the mood: “I saw the colors fade from her face.” The chorus takes the ball home: So go now it’s high time/ Draw the blinds and say goodbye/ I know now I can’t bribe my heart/ To fake something real and feel what I used to feel.”

Jam expressed, “The song is based on my observation of people interacting with each other. It is about letting someone down as carefully as possible. It’s a last act of kindness.”

Some guys are both talented and fortunate, and Jam’s a living proof. He recalled, “I was discovered by Mr. Ebe Dancel. He happened to be passing by while I was playing on stage. Truly grateful for that day!”

On that note, Ebe the hitmaker eventually sat as record producer to record Jam’s composition at Wild Grass Studios in Quezon City with the highly-touted Dante Tanedo on the engineering desk. Jam noted how professional things were done, including the strict compliance of health protocols since there’s pandemic.

Asked about his influences, he pointed out, “Genre-wise, I think folk music really resonates with me. But that doesn’t stop me from listening to jazz or hip-hop. As luck would have it, Ebe Dancel has been a great influence on me as a musician so getting to work with him was awesome. Other artists like John Mayer, Jason Isbell, Don Mclean and Paul McCartney have all influenced me with their music.”

Bribe My Heart was released under the label Ebe is currently associated with, Widescope Entertainment. Supervision was carried by noted label executive Neil Gregorio, while, on board, too, were tried-and-tested session musicians Rommel dela Cruz (bass), John Apura (guitarist), Paolo Manuel (drummer), Jesper Mercado (pianist), Chino David (violinist) and Ted Amper (cellist).

Widescope, after establishing itself in the corporate community, started its operation as a music and entertainment label just last August, with bossa nova act Sitti leading its talent roster.

Jam further shared, “I felt like the entire recording was a remarkable moment for me. It was nerve-wracking and exciting at the same time.”

He closed out, “Whenever I write a song, I always make sure it’s as honest as possible. I hope you can find comfort and refuge in my music because that’s all I can offer really - honesty, honestly. I hope my songs can be a shoulder to cry on when you’re sad or a friend to celebrate with in happier times.”