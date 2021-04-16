CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Right pick for a debut song
Artwork behind Jam Quijano’s debut record Bribe My Heart, released in digital stories by Widescope Entertainment.
STAR/ File

Right pick for a debut song

Gil Villa (The Philippine Star) - April 16, 2021 - 12:00am

There are times when debut singles are wasted because someone made the wrong choice.

In the case of Jam Quijano whose debut record was dropped in digital stores last April 9, music insiders thought that the artist and movers around him made the right pick.

The pop ballad with lush arrangement and sincere singing all over it is the singer’s composition which he said “has all the elements that represent me well as a writer.”

The opening lines calmly set the mood: “I saw the colors fade from her face.” The chorus takes the ball home: So go now it’s high time/ Draw the blinds and say goodbye/ I know now I can’t bribe my heart/ To fake something real and feel what I used to feel.”

Jam expressed, “The song is based on my observation of people interacting with each other. It is about letting someone down as carefully as possible. It’s a last act of kindness.”

Some guys are both talented and fortunate, and Jam’s a living proof. He recalled, “I was discovered by Mr. Ebe Dancel. He happened to be passing by while I was playing on stage. Truly grateful for that day!”

On that note, Ebe the hitmaker eventually sat as record producer to record Jam’s composition at Wild Grass Studios in Quezon City with the highly-touted Dante Tanedo on the engineering desk. Jam noted how professional things were done, including the strict compliance of health protocols since there’s pandemic.

Asked about his influences, he pointed out, “Genre-wise, I think folk music really resonates with me. But that doesn’t stop me from listening to jazz or hip-hop. As luck would have it, Ebe Dancel has been a great influence on me as a musician so getting to work with him was awesome. Other artists like John Mayer, Jason Isbell, Don Mclean and Paul McCartney have all influenced me with their music.”

Bribe My Heart was released under the label Ebe is currently associated with, Widescope Entertainment. Supervision was carried by noted label executive Neil Gregorio, while, on board, too, were tried-and-tested session musicians Rommel dela Cruz (bass), John Apura (guitarist), Paolo Manuel (drummer), Jesper Mercado (pianist), Chino David (violinist) and Ted Amper (cellist).

Widescope, after establishing itself in the corporate community, started its operation as a music and entertainment label just last August, with bossa nova act Sitti leading its talent roster.

Jam further shared, “I felt like the entire recording was a remarkable moment for me. It was nerve-wracking and exciting at the same time.”

He closed out, “Whenever I write a song, I always make sure it’s as honest as possible. I hope you can find comfort and refuge in my music because that’s all I can offer really - honesty, honestly. I hope my songs can be a shoulder to cry on when you’re sad or a friend to celebrate with in happier times.”

JAM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Miss Universe candidates test positive for COVID-19
Miss Universe candidates test positive for COVID-19
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 12 hours ago
News sources in their respective countries reported that Miss Universe India 2020 Adline Castelino and Miss Universe Argentina...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ellen Adarna on co-parenting with John Lloyd Cruz; Derek Ramsay vows to never cheat
Ellen Adarna on co-parenting with John Lloyd Cruz; Derek Ramsay vows to never cheat
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Model-actress Ellen Adarna revealed that John Lloyd Cruz is still spending time with their son Elias. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Judy Ann Santos, Piolo Pascual, Julia Barretto nominated to cast in 'World of Married' remake
Judy Ann Santos, Piolo Pascual, Julia Barretto nominated to cast in 'World of Married' remake
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Fans of Kapamilya actors Piolo Pascual and Judy Ann Santos were clamoring that the Filipino remake of “Doctor Foster”...
Entertainment
fbfb
10 questions for Rosanna Roces
10 questions for Rosanna Roces
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Did you know that the screen name of Rosanna “Osang” Roces was taken from Rosanna Ortiz (now based in London)...
Entertainment
fbfb
Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto went fishing in West Philippine Sea
Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto went fishing in West Philippine Sea
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya couple Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto spent quality time together by fishing at the West Philippine Sea.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Catch 'Zack Snyder&rsquo;s Justice League,' other DC films on HBO GO with Globe
Catch 'Zack Snyder’s Justice League,' other DC films on HBO GO with Globe
10 hours ago
Comic book and superhero fans are still buzzing with excitement over the release of DC’s cinematic movie of the year,...
Entertainment
fbfb
COVID-19 survivor Dennis Padilla happy for Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson relationship
COVID-19 survivor Dennis Padilla happy for Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson relationship
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
Veteran comedian Dennis Padilla revealed that he is happy now that his daughter Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson have come...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Napakalaking bagay ng bakuna': Senior citizen Willie Revillame vaccinated vs COVID-19
'Napakalaking bagay ng bakuna': Senior citizen Willie Revillame vaccinated vs COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
Kapuso host Willie Revillame revealed that he is now vaccinated against COVID-19.
Entertainment
fbfb
Wonder Woman flies back to the &rsquo;80s
Wonder Woman flies back to the ’80s
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Hot off the heels of the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League which premiered exclusively on HBO GO, viewers in the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Yam is dedicating Init to Claire
Why Yam is dedicating Init to Claire
By Kane Errol Choa | 1 day ago
Yam Concepcion is dedicating her new series, Init sa Magdamag, to the late Claire dela Fuente whom she credits for discovering...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with