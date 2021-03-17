CHINESE NEW YEAR
Richard Poon calls out Grammys for 'hypersexualized' Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion performance
From left: Filipino singer Richard Poon; In this image released on March 14, Cardi B performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021.
Jojit Lorenzo via ABS-CBN/Released; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP

Richard Poon calls out Grammys for 'hypersexualized' Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion performance

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2021 - 7:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Grammys may have been held virtually but it didn't go without much fanfare after a fandom questioned their group's loss in a category and a Filipino crooner took a swipe at the controversial performance of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion of their collaboration single "WAP.”

Among the many gems of the first virtual Grammys last March 14 that included the smooth-as-wine-and-zero-autotune performance of Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and SilkSonic's smash hit "Leave The Door Open,” it was the zealous reaction to a loss and a controversial performance that flooded social media and made the headlines.

First, there was quite a number of fans of the South Korean boyband BTS that were disappointed that the band's single "Dynamite" lost to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain on Me" in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Much have been said about this brouhaha with the fandom known to take over social media to push for their favorite boyband. Their consolation comes with their group being able to perform "Dynamite" and that even the Grammys was elusive to music legends such as Queen, Bob Marley, The Who and Tupac Shakur.

Second, Filipino crooner Richard Poon pointed out the graphic performance of American rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion of their collaboration "WAP.”

As of press time, his Facebook post remains active with him taking time to answer all the rebuttals of his original post.

"Ah yes....the Grammys. The worldwide musician’s authority featuring the leaders of pop music. Expect many entertainment shows to follow and replicate this so-called 'empowering' performance by Cardi B and Megan Stallion. This must be our music-industry standard I guess? SORRY NALANG DAW SA BTS... #2021GrammyAwards," read his Facebook post on March 16.

 

Ah yes....the Grammys. The worldwide musician’s authority featuring the leaders of pop music. Expect many entertainment...

Posted by Richard Poon on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

 

It now has over 6,500 reactions, 5,000 comments and 3,200 shares.

In one of his own replies in his post, Poon wrote: "Is the song title WAP mean WET A@s P%SSY?"

He also replied to this comment: "But you seem threatened by two confident Black women owning their sexuality."

Poon replied in all caps: "THREATENED? NO. OWNING SEXUALITY CAN BE DONE BY MANY POWERFUL WOMEN THAT MAY NOT USE HYPERSEXUALIZED LYRICS WITH STRIPPERS PRODUCTION."
Cardi B used to be a stripper before she became famous making videos on the Internet and eventually found her niche in the American music scene.

Megan Thee Stallion's most recent post on Twitter (@theestallion) read: "Before I go... y'all be acting like people force y'all to look at shit you don't like. If you like puppies follow puppy pages. If you like food follow food pages. If you like bad bitches follow me. SIMPLE K BYE."

Cardi B (@iamcardib), meanwhile, shared their trending Grammy performance on her Twitter timeline. "Love it or hate it, criticize it, judge it. JUST BRING THE VIEWS IN [kissing emoji] NUMBER 1 trending [wink emoji]," she wrote while also providing the YouTube link.

She continues to have a Twitter row with American author and political commentator Candace Owens who criticized her Grammy performance.

