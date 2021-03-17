Sharon Cuneta breaks down as Fanny Serrano suffers from massive stroke

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta asked her followers to pray for celebrity stylist Fanny Serrano after he suffered a massive stroke yesterday.

In her Instagram account, the “Megastar” posted a video of her crying.

“Hi guys, it’s me again, I’m still not feeling so well, but it’s a private thing supposedly, but I can’t, there’s no way around it. I really would just like to ask for your prayers because Tita Fanny Serrano had a massive stroke today,” Sharon said.

Sharon said that Fanny was conscious and was being treated.



“He’s being treated, he’s conscious, but please can I just ask you to pray for him,” she said.

“I’m sorry but I need — prayers work wonders talaga, so can you just please, please pray for Tita Fanny, I love him so much, he’s been like a family to me for three decades, please, please pray for him, his healing, thank you so much. Love you, guys,” she added.

Dubbed as the country's "Beauty Pioneer," Serrano is behind the looks of the country's biggest stars, including Sharon, Cherie Gil, Lorna Tolentino and Celia Rodriguez. He is also a salon owner, a fashion designer and an actor who appeared in movies and the TV drama series "Maalaala Mo Kaya."

Serrano was also rushed to the hospital in 2016 for suffering from stroke.