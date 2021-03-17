CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Sharon Cuneta breaks down as Fanny Serrano suffers from massive stroke
From left: Sharon Cuneta, Fanny Serrano
Sharon Cuneta via Instagram, Philstar.com/File

Sharon Cuneta breaks down as Fanny Serrano suffers from massive stroke

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2021 - 3:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta asked her followers to pray for celebrity stylist Fanny Serrano after he suffered a massive stroke yesterday. 

In her Instagram account, the “Megastar” posted a video of her crying.  

“Hi guys, it’s me again, I’m still not feeling so well, but it’s a private thing supposedly, but I can’t, there’s no way around it.  I really would just like to ask for your prayers because Tita Fanny Serrano had a massive stroke today,” Sharon said. 

Sharon said that Fanny was conscious and was being treated.
 

 

“He’s being treated, he’s conscious, but please can I just ask you to pray for him,” she said.

“I’m sorry but I need — prayers work wonders talaga, so can you just please, please pray for Tita Fanny, I love him so much, he’s been like a family to me for three decades, please, please pray for him, his healing, thank you so much. Love you, guys,” she added. 

Dubbed as the country's "Beauty Pioneer," Serrano is behind the looks of the country's biggest stars, including Sharon, Cherie Gil, Lorna Tolentino and Celia Rodriguez. He is also a salon owner, a fashion designer and an actor who appeared in movies and the TV drama series "Maalaala Mo Kaya."

Serrano was also rushed to the hospital in 2016 for suffering from stroke.

FANNY SERRANO SHARON CUNETA-PANGILINAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Claudine Barretto celebrates Rico Yan's birthday with her kids with Raymart Santiago
Claudine Barretto celebrates Rico Yan's birthday with her kids with Raymart Santiago
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Claudine Barretto and her children celebrated the 46th birthday of her former on- and off-screen partner Rico Ya...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Pag nagbigay ng P10, gagawing kong P10,000': Ivana Alawi disguises as beggar to give away cash
'Pag nagbigay ng P10, gagawing kong P10,000': Ivana Alawi disguises as beggar to give away cash
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawin helped the less fortunate with a new prank video.
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Maricel doesn&rsquo;t intimidate her co-stars
Why Maricel doesn’t intimidate her co-stars
By Boy Abunda | 16 hours ago
If you happen to see Maricel Soriano flaunting her slim figure and wearing her long hair down with only a clip that holds...
Entertainment
fbfb
'#PinoyPride': H.E.R. gives fellow Filipinos a shoutout after Grammy win
'#PinoyPride': H.E.R. gives fellow Filipinos a shoutout after Grammy win
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Filipino-American Grammy award winner H.E.R. gave a shout out to her Filipino fans. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Andrea Brillantes not yet ready for sexy, matured roles
Andrea Brillantes not yet ready for sexy, matured roles
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
After turning 18 last March 12, Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she’s not yet ready for sexy or matured...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
WATCH: New exhibit gives peek of life on Mars
WATCH: New exhibit gives peek of life on Mars
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | Over a year ago
The interactive exhibits and play areas aim to engage the imagination and curiosity of toddlers and young kids.
Entertainment
fbfb
Boyce Avenue, Moira live at the Big Dome
Boyce Avenue, Moira live at the Big Dome
Over a year ago
One of the biggest independent bands in the world – Boyce Avenue, are coming to Manila for a concert on June 1 at the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Fil-Am composer nominated at Tony Awards 2018
Fil-Am composer nominated at Tony Awards 2018
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | Over a year ago
Filipino-American composer Robert Lopez and wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez were nominated for Best Original Score at the 72nd...
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: 7 Labor Day heroes that inspire
LIST: 7 Labor Day heroes that inspire
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | Over a year ago
In honor of Labor Day, check out the following ordinary individuals who have accomplished extraordinary feats in roads less...
Entertainment
fbfb
Fil-Am stunt coordinator on working with Ryan Reynolds in &lsquo;Deadpool 2&rsquo;
Fil-Am stunt coordinator on working with Ryan Reynolds in ‘Deadpool 2’
Over a year ago
A Filipino-American martial artist, who also serves as stunt coordinator in “Deadpool 2,” said that the movie...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Avengers: Infinity War' now 'all-time biggest grossing movie' in the Philippines
'Avengers: Infinity War' now 'all-time biggest grossing movie' in the Philippines
Over a year ago
Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” claims to continue to make history at the Philippine...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with