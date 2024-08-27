^

Nation

Inter-agency council for peace, security in three Sulu towns activated

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 27, 2024 | 4:34pm
Inter-agency council for peace, security in three Sulu towns activated
The newly-organized Metro Jolo Inter-Agency Council is composed of different government offices in Sulu, local government units, the police and the military.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao on Tuesday vowed to support the newly-established Metro Jolo Inter-Agency Council that shall help sustain the peace and economic progress now spreading around three adjoining towns in Sulu.

Organized just last week, the Metro Jolo Inter-Agency Council covers the adjoining Jolo, Talipao and Indanan towns, now peaceful with booming commerce and trade, all touted as the new investment hubs in the island province.

BARMM’s transportation and communications minister, Paisalin Pangandaman Tago, told reporters on Tuesday that they will fully support the Metro Jolo Inter-Agency Council, whose members include the Sulu provincial office of the Bangsamoro Land Transportation Regulatory and Franchising Board (LTFRB).

Sulu, one of the six provinces in BARMM, has 19 towns, now called "peace zones" after having been cleared from presence of the Abu Sayyaf terror group via joint peace and security programs of local government units, the police and the military’s Western Mindanao Command.

Besides the BLTFRB, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications-BARMM also has provincial service centers in Sulu of the Bangsamoro Land Transportation Office, the Bangsamoro Airport Authority and the Bangsamoro Ports Authority.

“Our ministry shall support this newly-formed pro-peace, pro-development council to the best it can,” Tago said.

The Metro Jolo Inter-Agency Council, whose members include the municipal governments in Jolo, Talipao and Indanan, the police units in all three towns and the Army’s 1103rd Infantry Brigade, has three task groups to focus on domestic security, public safety and welfare and waste management.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, on Tuesday said that he has directed officials of the Sulu Provincial Police Office to help push the goals of the Metro Jolo Inter-Agency Council forward.

vuukle comment

BARMM

LTFRB
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Villar files bill extending validity of vehicle registration

Villar files bill extending validity of vehicle registration

By Sheila Crisostomo | 2 days ago
Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar has filed a bill seeking an extension of the validity of the original and renewed registration...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec delists 693,558 voters for 2025 polls

Comelec delists 693,558 voters for 2025 polls

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Close to 700,000 names have been removed from the official list of voters for the May 2025 midterm elections, the Commission...
Nation
fbtw
Baguio mulls AI use to solve crimes

Baguio mulls AI use to solve crimes

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
The city government of Baguio is considering tapping AI or artificial intelligence technology to help solve crimes, particularly...
Nation
fbtw
DMW: Government to aid human trafficking victims from Laos

DMW: Government to aid human trafficking victims from Laos

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Filipino workers who were rescued from a human trafficking ring in Laos are getting financial and other assistance from the...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City to create task force on mpox

Quezon City to create task force on mpox

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Following the detection of two more cases of mpox, the Quezon City government said it would create a task force to strengthen...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Wage boards discussing pay hike for Ilocos, Central Visayas workers

Wage boards discussing pay hike for Ilocos, Central Visayas workers

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Minimum wage earners in Central Visayas and Ilocos region are expected to receive a higher daily take-home pay.
Nation
fbtw
Oily waste siphoned from sunken Terra Nova

Oily waste siphoned from sunken Terra Nova

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
After a week of siphoning operations, workers of a salvor company were able to remove up to 402,000 liters of oily waste from...
Nation
fbtw
Transport group continues protest vs PUVMP today

Transport group continues protest vs PUVMP today

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Members of the transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide will hold a protest in front...
Nation
fbtw
Manila reroutes traffic for Bar exams

Manila reroutes traffic for Bar exams

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Some roads around the University of Santo Tomas in Manila will be closed to traffic for the 2024 Bar examinations in Sep...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with