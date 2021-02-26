Julia Barretto opens up about wanting to have a baby

MANILA, Philippines — In a few days' time, Julia Barretto is turning 24 on March 10, and for someone who is a young adult, the actress is certain about one thing.

"A baby, it's true," revealed the 23-year-old actress in the vlog of her sister, Dani Barretto. She appeared in the YouTube channel of her older sister by their mother, Marjorie Barretto.

“Yeah. That’s the only thing. I just want a kid. Really, it’s really as simple as that," continued Julia.

She and Dani are part of a huge family by her mother's side. By her parents, actors Marjorie and Dennis Padilla, she has other siblings, including singer Claudia. She also has other half-siblings on both sides.

“I feel like I have a purpose in this world, and that purpose is to be a mother. So, I don’t feel so fulfilled because...,” she shared, pertaining to her current status of not having her own baby.

When prodded if it was the "missing puzzle" in her life, she answered, “Yeah, it is. It really is.”

She had also expressed her desire to have a big family and more than one kid in past interviews.

Julia recently went viral with her appearance in the much-talked about music video of Moira's single "Paubaya" with ex-flame and reel screen partner Joshua Garcia.

Though she has consistently said in various interviews that she is happy in her life, including her much-talked about love life, it remains a mystery on who is the man who makes her heart flutter.

