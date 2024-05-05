^

Entertainment

WATCH: Fil-Canadian Manny Jacinto joins Star Wars series 'The Acolyte'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 5, 2024 | 6:16pm
WATCH: Fil-Canadian Manny Jacinto joins Star Wars series 'The Acolyte'
Manny Jacinto as Qimir in 'The Acolyte'
Star Wars / Lucasfilm

MANILA, Philippines — It is the fourth of May weekend, and in true "Star Wars" fashion, Filipino-Canadian Manny Jacinto invites viewers to watch his upcoming starrer "The Acolyte."

The upcoming Disney+ series is a prequel to the popular main "Star Wars" films or the Skywalker saga. 

Manny plays a former smuggler named Qimir. 

He joins a cast that includes Korean star Lee Jung-jae, who plays the vital role of Jedi master Sol; Amandla Stenberg as Mae, a former Padawan learner turned into a dangerous warrior; and Dafne Keen, the breakout star in "Logan" and stars as Sol's apprentice in the series. 

The trailer also teased the inclusion of "Matrix" star Carrie-Anne Moss, who will play Indara, a proficient Jedi master. 

"The Acolyte" will premiere with the release of two episodes on June 4 on Disney+. — Video from Disney+ Philippines YouTube channel

WATCH: Manny Jacinto joins 'Star Wars' series

RELATED: More Asian talent in Disney's upcoming Theatrical and Streaming slate

STAR WARS
Recommended
