Joshua Garcia comfortable working with ex Julia Barretto for 'Paubaya' music video

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia revealed the reason why he accepted the music video project of Moira Dela Torre’s “Paubaya.”

During his spiels with Kim Chiu and Enchong Dee on last Sunday's “ASAP Natin ‘To,” Joshua said his friendship with ex-girlfriend Julia Barretto, Moira and Jason Hernandez made him accept the project.

“Simple lang ang sagot ko diyan — 'yung friendship namin nila Moi, nila Kuya Jason and Julia. 'Yun 'yung isa sa nagpa-oo talaga sa akin. Seryoso! Totoo 'yun,” he assured Kim and Enchong.

“Si Moi 'yung nag-ask sa akin eh. Sabi niya, ‘Okay ka ba to do this 'Paubaya?’ Napakinggan ko 'yung kanta. Sabi ko, ‘Ang ganda nito ah. Parang saktong sakto masyado sa amin,’” he added.

Joshua also said that he, Julia, Moira and Jason wrote the confrontation scene's script.

“May script siya, kami 'yung gumawa - ako, si Moi, si Kuya Jason and si Jul. Kami 'yung gumawa apat. May script siya, siyempre may guide kung hanggang saan lang kayo. Pero 'yung sasabihin as an actor, kung saan ka komportable siyempre, kung saan mo mararamdaman,” he said.

When asked by a fan if he was comfortable shooting the music video, Joshua said he missed working with Julia, Moira and Jason.

“Oo naman. Ka-message ko nga si Kuya Jason before the shoot. Sabi ko sa kanya, ‘Bro, sigurado ako exciting itong mangyayari.’ Kasi parang doon na lang kami ulit nagsama-sama ulit. Last project naming ginawa na magkakasama is ‘Love You to the Stars and Back,’ 'yung ‘Torete’ ni Moi,” he said.

RELATED: Moira on choosing JoshLia for 'Paubaya' MV: Ex-lovers are raw, natural in conveying forgiveness