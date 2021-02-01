KOREAN WAVE
LIST: 'Receipts' hinting at possible Julia Barretto-Gerald Anderson romance
'Between Maybes' co-stars Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson
The STAR/File

LIST: 'Receipts' hinting at possible Julia Barretto-Gerald Anderson romance

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 1, 2021 - 6:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — When photos of Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto from fellow actor Rayver Cruz's birthday party in 2019 surfaced online, the local showbiz world was "shookt."

Bea Alonzo, Gerald’s girlfriend then, revealed that the actor “ghosted” her and no formal breakup happened.

Since then, the rumored relationship between Julia and Gerald has become a household staple.

Now that Julia revealed that she’s now “taken,” here are some "signs" that Internet users have spotted that allegedly narrow down at Gerald as the actress' new love.

Julia allegedly frequents Gerald's Zambales resort

Composite of photos posted by Julia (left) and Hayati Private Resort (right).
Julia Barretto, Hayati Private Resort via Instagram, screenshots

 

Last October 2020, Julia posted on her Instagram account a photo of her with "her" flowers with a nipa hut in the background.

"My flowers growing beautifully," Julia wrote.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto)

 

According to Internet users who commented on the post, the nipa hut in the background looks like those that can be found in Gerald's Hayati Private Resort.

 

 

Julia seemingly wearing G pendant

From left: Julia wearing what seemed to be a 'G' pendant; Julia allegedly hiding the pendant while endorsing the same product.
Julia Barretto via Instagram, screenshots

 

Julia sent "kilig" frenzy to her and Gerald's fans upon posting a photo of her wearing a seemingly "G" pendant on her Instagram account last December.

“OMG yong pendant. I'm so kilig. Love love love," @s3ductive33 wrote.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto)

 

While the letter G could stand for anything, social media users said that the letter means Gerald.

In Julia's latter Instagram post for the same beauty product, a user alleged that she hid her pendant.

“Ginilid yung necklace para hindi makita yung letter G. Hahaha,” @battenberg43 alleged.

Related: G or C? Netizens debate over meaning of Julia Barretto's necklace pendant

Rizal hike

Julia (left) and Gerald in separate posts allegedly showing them in Mt. Kulis
Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson via Instagram, screenshots

 

Some social media users claimed that Gerald and Julia were together in a hiking trip in Mt. Kulis in Tanay, Rizal last November.

Julia posted a photo of her in the mountain while riding in a wooden boat called "Noah's Ark."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto)

 

Meanwhile, a fan account of Gerald posted a photo of the actor allegedly at the same mountain. The fan account credited the photo from Gerald's Instagram story.

 

 

Gerald's brother Ken, meanwhile, posted a drone video taken from the same mountain. Social media users pointed out that Julia and Gerald were seen together in Noah's Ark.

 

 

Hairy arm

Another post of Julia that captured the attention of social media users was when she posted a photo of her "new baby," a St. Bernard dog.

A hairy arm in the photo, however, turned social media users abuzz, claiming that it was Gerald's arm, as can be seen from his Instagram account.

Related: 'Gerald Anderson, is that you?': Julia Barretto's new post with a man intrigues netizens

'Pick a side' Tiktok video

Julia dropped hints about her relationship status through a Tiktok video with her friends.

The challenge was to pick a side between two choices. Julia picked "taken" over "single," "AFAM" (foreigner) over "Pinoy," "older" over "younger." Julia’s chosen sides all allegedly describe Gerald.

Related: Julia Barretto drops clues about current boyfriend

Same jersey number

Last 2019, at the height of Gerald's "ghosting" controversy, Marjorie posted on her Instagram account a video of her kissing Julia on the forehead after her daughter’s volleyball game against Kim Chiu’s team. 

In the post's comments section, an Instagram user noted that Julia sported the same jersey number as Gerald. 

“NUMBER 3 rin si @andersongerald <3,” the user commented. 

Marjorie clarified that Julia wore jersey number 3 since her high school volleyball varsity days. 

“Let me correct this before the story gets big and out of hand again. Number 3 has always been Julia's jersey number since her high school volleyball varsity days. No special meaning. <3,” Marjorie replied to the Instagram user. 

In his past interviews, Gerald, who plays for the Imus Bandera in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup, explained that he chose the number 3 because of his idol – NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson. 

RELATED: Marjorie Barretto on Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson wearing same jersey number

GERALD ANDERSON JULIA BARRETTO
