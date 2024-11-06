^

DOJ forms task force to probe drug war killings

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 6, 2024 | 7:08pm
Department of Justice on Sept. 11, 2024.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — A task force to investigate the killings during the war on drugs of former President Rodrigo Duterte has been formed by the Department of Justice. 

The task force has been assigned to provide “fair and equitable justice to alleged victims of extrajudicial killings (EJKs)” committed by state forces during the drug war, according to a press release from the DOJ on Wednesday evening, November 6.

The Office of the Secretary of Justice Prosecution Staff, chaired by a senior assistant state prosecutor and co-chaired by a regional prosecutor, will oversee the task force, which will also include nine members from the National Prosecution Service.

According to the DOJ, the task force is mandated to investigate, conduct case build-up and file necessary charges, if warranted against the perpetrators as well as those involved in the EJKs during the previous administration’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

The task force also aligns with the ongoing investigations being conducted by the House of Representatives Quad Committee and the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

To further strengthen the efforts of the task force, a support team from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will be assigned to assist as needed. 

In the Senate probe into the alleged EJKs during the Duterte administration, the former president admitted to the existence of the death squad during his tenure as a mayor of Davao City. 

During the drug war, government data estimates 6,000 deaths. However, an international human rights group estimates up to 30,000 fatalities which usually consist of small-time drug pushers and users. 

