Sarah Geronimo to make stage comeback through 'Tala: The Film Concert'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo is set to return to the stage in her one-night-only, exclusive online event "Tala: The Film Concert."

The filmed concert will premiere exclusively on KTX.ph and iWantTFC on March 27 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will be available starting Friday. Regular tickets will be sold for P1,500, while limited "VVIP" tickets will be sold for P3,000.

Details have yet to be released on the VVIP tickets, but fans have been told to "watch out for future announcements on a big surprise from Sarah G."

The concert is titled after the singer's widely-successful hit of the same name.

"Tala" will mark her first full-length performance since her joint concert with Regine in February last year, as well as her major stage comeback since her months-long physical absence from "ASAP Natin 'To," where she is a regular.

Paul Basinillo, who directed six of Sarah's concerts that include her last solo show "This is Me," returned to collaborate with the "Pop Princess" on her latest project.