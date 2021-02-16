CHINESE NEW YEAR
Sarah Geronimo goes extra 'kilometro' as Grab's newest ambassador
Grab ambassador Sarah Geronimo
Grab/Released

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 16, 2021 - 12:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Kilometro” singer Sarah Geronimo has gone the distance as the newest official brand ambassador of ride-hailing company Grab.

Chosen for her “strong sense of practicality,” Sarah will collaborate with Grab Philippines on a series of campaigns and initiatives to help serve Filipinos nationwide.

In line with the partnership, the Pop Princess and the company have already designed a "Kilo-Kilometro Pa-promo" campaign that will provide discounts and perks across the company's different services and verticals.

The campaign will last almost three weeks from February 15 to March 7. During this period, the app's users can unlock deals across all services using the promo code "GRABWITHSARAHG."

Perks include free food delivery on minimum orders of P400 within Metro Manila and P250 elsewhere, fare discounts up to P40, and more.

“As someone who came from a humble background, alam ko kung gaano kahalaga to make the most out of every peso. Mas lalo pa ngayon na I started my journey into married life,” Sarah said in an official release.

“Kaya I am very much excited to be working with (the company)! May mga campaigns and initiatives kaming inihanda para sa lahat, and I am sure that kung sino ka man, ano man ang iyong budget - may mga makikita kang sulit na deals and exciting promos na para sa’yo.”

Grab Philippines Country Head Grace Vera Cruz welcomed the partnership with Sarah, saying that her strong professional track record will complement the company's offerings.

“Sarah has successfully built her career from being a singer to becoming the country’s most admired total performer - bringing joy and excitement to millions of Filipinos. We are confident that by working together, we will continue to delight and provide everyday value to many Filipinos.”

