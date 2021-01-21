KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Princess Punzalan evolves from villain to victim in new international film
From left: Princess Punzalan as the evil Donya Selina in cult '90s TV series 'Mula sa Puso'; scene from her new US film 'Yellow Rose'
ABS-CBN

Princess Punzalan evolves from villain to victim in new international film

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 21, 2021 - 8:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Princess Punzalan is exploring new acting territory abroad.

The primetime kontrabida icon, forever cemented in Pinoys’ minds as the villain Selina in Kapamilya teleserye “Mula sa Puso,” stars as an undocumented Filipino mother living in the United States in the musical film “Yellow Rose.”

“'Yellow Rose' is the timely story of a Filipina teen from a small Texas town who fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while having to decide between staying with her family or leaving the only home she has known,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

It will premiere locally on January 29 through KTX.ph, iWant TFC, SkyCable pay-per-view and Cignal pay-per-view for P150 per ticket.

Princess looks forward to the film’s Philippine premiere as it has been viewed primarily by an international audience so far.

“Proud na proud ako na mapapanood na finally ng ating mga kababayan ang pelikulang ito dahil napansin siya dito sa America at sa iba't ibang mga film festivals internationally. And gusto kong makita rin ng ating mga kababayan kung ano ba itong pelikula na ginawa namin. So excited talaga ako na mapanood ng mga pamilya ko din diyan,” she said during a virtual press conference earlier today.

The actress said that the film’s premise will prove relatable for many Filipino immigrants.

“It is familiar dahil marami akong kilalang Pilipino na natatakot dahil hindi nga sila documented at kung anu-anong ginagawa para lang manatili sa America at hindi nagiging madali para sa kanila ang mabuhay... madalas nakikitira sa mga kamag-anak, kaibigan, at palipat-lipat ng bahay. Minsan para silang sardinas. Ang dami dami nila sa isang kwarto. So hindi madali, hindi madali ang maging undocumented dito.”

Playing against type didn’t prove too difficult for her since she had her personal experience to channel.

“Hindi po naging mahirap sa akin ang paghahanda para sa role na ito dahil ang role ko po ay nanay ni Eva (Nobledaza) dito, ni Rose. At meron na po akong anak ngayon, six years old na siya. At sa lahat ng mga eksena na ginawa ko with Eva, inisip ko lang na papaano kung 10 years from now, itong anak ko na ang ka-eksena ko at sinasabi niya sa akin kung anong sinasabi sa'kin ni Rose,” she said.

“So hindi naging mahirap po sa akin ang motivation para maging motherly at maging really involved sa mga eksena. I really felt 'yung fear, 'yung concern, 'yung anxiety. Papaano na 'yung mangyayari sa anak ko 'pag nawala na ako.”

The secret to acting, according to Princess, is drawing inspiration from real life.

“In everything I do, I try to really pull out some real memories, like real people, real characters who were involved in my life. Like if I was supposed to be mean, I try to pull memory from the abusive people who have hurt me in the past. And I just try to mirror and try to be like them,” she said.

“And now as a mother, I have so much love and desire to protect my own daughter. And that's where I pulled the feelings of how to become Priscilla. So in all of the things that I do, I always try to pull a real person, a real character who was involved in my life. So I just try to be real in as much as I can.”

For the time being, Princess said it’s hard to tell when she will return to the Philippines and take on local projects due to the pandemic. She admitted missing television series and working.

The actress is now a registered nurse in the United States.

“Although since nag-start po 'yung pandemic, I couldn't really work because wala pong yaya dito sa America. Kaya since my daughter can't go to school, I have to stay with her and homeschool her. So nakatali ako sa kanya ngayon. So nandito lang ako sa bahay,” she said.

Life is very different in the US, she said, especially since she’s known in the Philippines. But there are no regrets: “I'm very happy with my husband and my daughter. And I'm having the best of both worlds.”

Thanks to “Yellow Rose,” Princess realized she need not return home to return to acting.

“Bakit nga ba hindi ako mag-artista dito sa America? So doon na nagsimula. Kaya ako ngayon, ito na, nag-aartista na rin ako dito sa America.”

PRINCESS PUNZALAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Johnny Manahan: ABS-CBN was &lsquo;scared&rsquo; of our TV5&nbsp;show
Johnny Manahan: ABS-CBN was ‘scared’ of our TV5 show
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Maybe we can do something there at Channel 5. Might be fun going up against ABS-CBN!"
Entertainment
fbfb
Joem Bascon's ex-girlfriend reveals wedding plans before baby with Meryll Soriano
Joem Bascon's ex-girlfriend reveals wedding plans before baby with Meryll Soriano
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
YouTube vlogger Crisha Uy, Joem Bascon’s former girlfriend for eight years, reacted on the recent news on the actor...
Entertainment
fbfb
TV5 shows bid goodbye reportedly due to poor ratings
TV5 shows bid goodbye reportedly due to poor ratings
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
TV5 shows "Sunday Noontime Live," "I Got You" and "Sunday Kada" broadcast their final episode yesterday.
Entertainment
fbfb
Gerald Anderson slammed for &lsquo;galawan&rsquo; comment on Diego Loyzaga&rsquo;s post
Gerald Anderson slammed for ‘galawan’ comment on Diego Loyzaga’s post
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Gerald Anderson was bashed for his comment on fellow actor Diego Loyzaga’s post about the latter’s surprise date...
Entertainment
fbfb
Overexposed?&nbsp;Raffy Tulfo reacts
Overexposed? Raffy Tulfo reacts
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 day ago
Broadcast journalist Raffy Tulfo a.k.a. "Hari ng Public Service" is a certified multimedia celebrity.  
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Geneva Cruz lambasts bashers with bikini photos
Geneva Cruz lambasts bashers with bikini photos
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Geneva Cruz finally replied to the "two women" who have been bashing her on social media.
Entertainment
fbfb
Confirmed: ABS-CBN's 'ASAP' replaces 'SNL' on TV5
Confirmed: ABS-CBN's 'ASAP' replaces 'SNL' on TV5
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
The ABS-CBN and TV-5 partnership is now rolling and looking promising for the latter network as it begins to simulcast one...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pinay debuts at number 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Pinay debuts at number 1 on Billboard Hot 100
By Ratziel San Juan | 10 hours ago
Born in California, Olivia is of Filipino descent through her father's side and German-Irish descent through her mother's...
Entertainment
fbfb
Keann & JR not worried about being typecast in BL roles
Keann & JR not worried about being typecast in BL roles
By Ricky Lo | 22 hours ago
The road paved with good intentions by the Thai-originated BL (Boys Love) trend is a crowded avenue today, with the Philippines...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kabilang Buhay is the Song of 2020
Kabilang Buhay is the Song of 2020
By Baby A. Gil | 22 hours ago
Blame it on the Pinoy’s fabled sentimental streak.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with