'Smart Ako!': BTS signs with Philippine telco for biggest campaign to date

MANILA, Philippines — Telecommunications company Smart is partnering with global superstars BTS for its most ambitious campaign to date.

The Grammy-nominated music act will headline Smart Prepaid’s “Live Smarter, Live with Purpose” campaign in the Philippines.

7 ... 6 ... 5 ... 4 ... 3 ... 2 ... 1 ... Something BIG is launching at 5PM today. Stay tuned #SimpleSMARTAko Posted by Smart Communications, Inc. on Sunday, January 17, 2021

Their first job as Smart’s newest ambassadors is to appear in a world-class ad campaign set to release in the first quarter this year.

The said partnership intends to demonstrate the band’s support of Smart’s goal to inspire the Filipino youth to live their lives with passion and purpose.

“Aside from their remarkable talent, BTS emerged as the biggest band in the world because of their meaningful and uplifting music that brings hope and encouragement to fans especially in the bleakest of times. It is therefore a big honor to welcome BTS to the Smart family so we may inspire more Filipinos to find purpose in everything they do and ultimately live Smarter for a Better World,” Smart President and Chief Executive Officer Alfredo Panlilio said in a release sent to Philstar.com.

BTS is known for its brand value, raking in billions of dollars for the South Korean economy.

They regularly set records in their field and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

Most recently, they were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 63rd Grammy Awards.

“Just like BTS who are able to inspire millions of young people all over the world through their music, Smart Prepaid aims to bring about amazing experiences to the Filipino youth through technology to make life easy, fast, and simple. This way, the young generation are empowered to immerse in their interests and succeed with their pursuits,” Smart Senior Vice President and Consumer Wireless Business Head Jane Basas said.

BTS will release their “Live Smarter, Live with Purpose” campaign through Smart Communication’s social media pages.

"Hello, PHILIPPINES! I am RM. Jin, here. SUGA. J-hope. Jimin. V. Jung Kook. And we are BTS!" the group said in the telco giant's video announcement this afternoon.

"We're here to support Smart's goal to inspire our Filipino fans to live their lives with passion and purpose ... no matter the challenges that lie ahead. And with that ... we're proud to announce:Simple, Smart Ako!"

