KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Manny Pangilinan
PLDT has been working with technology partners Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia in piloting 5G use cases and solutions.
PLDT via Twitter

ARMY, is this what you're waiting for? MVP teases 'partnership of the year'

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 18, 2021 - 12:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Smart Chief Executive Officer Manny V. Pangilinan teased a highly-anticipated collaboration that will be revealed at 5 p.m. today.

“You asked for it, we’re giving it to you. Watch out for the event partnership of the year at 5:00 p.m.,” the businessman posted on social media.

 

 

Rumor has it that a Grammy-nominated artist is the partnership that Pangilinan is referring to.

It is highly speculated among online users that BTS is the surprise that awaits network subscribers.

BTS was previously rumored to be tapped by both Smart and its rival Globe in recent months.

But Smart, in its social media pages today, premiered a teaser video that could be about the much-anticipated collaboration.

"7 ... 6 ... 5 ... 4 ... 3 ... 2 ... 1 ... Something BIG is launching at 5PM today. Stay tuned #SimpleSMARTAko," its Facebook post said.

MANNY V PANGILINAN MANUEL V PANGILINAN SMART
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with