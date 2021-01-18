ARMY, is this what you're waiting for? MVP teases 'partnership of the year'

MANILA, Philippines — Smart Chief Executive Officer Manny V. Pangilinan teased a highly-anticipated collaboration that will be revealed at 5 p.m. today.

“You asked for it, we’re giving it to you. Watch out for the event partnership of the year at 5:00 p.m.,” the businessman posted on social media.

You asked for it, we’re giving it to you. Watch out for the event partnership of the year at 5PM ???????????? — Manny V. Pangilinan (@iamMVP) January 18, 2021

Rumor has it that a Grammy-nominated artist is the partnership that Pangilinan is referring to.

It is highly speculated among online users that BTS is the surprise that awaits network subscribers.

BTS was previously rumored to be tapped by both Smart and its rival Globe in recent months.

But Smart, in its social media pages today, premiered a teaser video that could be about the much-anticipated collaboration.

"7 ... 6 ... 5 ... 4 ... 3 ... 2 ... 1 ... Something BIG is launching at 5PM today. Stay tuned #SimpleSMARTAko," its Facebook post said.